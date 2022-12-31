December's Whirl Power challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, attacking strategies, and more

Clash of Clans is one of the top mobile games whose appeal has grown due to recent improvements and challenges. It includes challenges that require users to deploy a certain unit to prevail in multiplayer fights to receive exclusive rewards like magic items, experience points, gold, Gems, and more.

Every week, game developers roll out new challenges to help players gain more resources and level up more quickly. The "Whirl Power" challenge, themed on Valkyries, is the most recent one in the game.

In this article, we will explore the Whirl Power challenge for the month of December, its rewards, and several attacking techniques to complete it in Clash of Clans.

The latest Valkyrie challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



youtu.be/ExCMiZ2aHLc [TH9] If you need some inspiration for an army composition to complete the Whirl Power and Rock Hard events, check out the combos @ClashBashing used to help him get his hands on the Builder and Power Potions! [TH9] If you need some inspiration for an army composition to complete the Whirl Power and Rock Hard events, check out the combos @ClashBashing used to help him get his hands on the Builder and Power Potions! youtu.be/ExCMiZ2aHLc

To win online battles and receive additional gold, magical items, and other incentives, players must use a specific amount of Valkyries in the game's most recent troop challenge, Whirl Power. They can view different challenges by visiting the game's event area.

The following is the in-game description of the Whirl Power challenge in Clash of Clans:

"Create whirlwinds of destruction when you use Valkyries during this event."

Similar to the Wizard of Awes and Titanic Strength tasks, players must use at least the required number of the specified unit in multiplayer engagements to advance in the challenge.

Depending on the Town Hall level, they must use a specific number of Valkyries in multiplayer battles. For example, Town Hall 13 folk must use at least five Valkyries to earn a minimum of one start in multiplayer battles and increase the progress bar.

The Whirl Power challenge offers players a variety of assault options, including DrVaWipe and GoVaHo. Training the necessary number of Valkyries in various offensive strategies, such as Mass Hogs, GoWipe, BoWiBa, and others, is another way to complete the challenge.

Additionally, players can utilize Valkyries with air-attacking techniques such as Queen Charge DragLoon, LavaLoon, and DragLoon. This way, they can try various attacking strategies to win ten multiplayer battles and earn exclusive rewards from the Whirl Power challenge.

Rewards for completing the December Whirl Power challenge

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny!



Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! Whirl Power and Tiny & Shiny! Train Valkyries and Goblins at a discount during this event, and win a Training and Resource Potion when you complete each respective events! https://t.co/BqVygH5M6U

The Whirl Power challenge is a great way to level up and get experience points. The challenge's other rewards include extra resources and magic potions. The various rewards for completing Clash of Clans Whirl Power are as follows:

After winning 10 matches in multiplayer, players will receive 400 experience stars.

On finishing the task, players will also receive a Research Potion, which will aid in speeding up troop upgrades in the Research Laboratory.

Those who collect gems may also earn the Research Potion by completing the challenge and then selling it for 10 gems. This way, players can also earn gems if magic items are required.

Finally, completing challenges is a great way to acquire magic items, resources, and experience stars. In Clash of Clans, Whirl Power is a good challenge to try out new Valkyrie attacking techniques and earn Research Potion. The challenge must be completed by January 3 for players to earn all the rewards.

