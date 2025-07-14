Delta Force continues to break all-time peak player count on Steam

Delta Force has once again broken its all-time peak player count on Steam. Since its release in December 2024, the free-to-play FPS has steadily grown its player base. Featuring a variety of gameplay modes, from large-scale PvP warfare and challenging extraction shooter experiences to the iconic Black Hawk Down campaign that can be played solo or with friends, Delta Force continues to appeal to a broad audience.

The fact that all of this content is available without spending a single penny has contributed significantly to its popularity. The game is currently available on PC via Steam and the official client, as well as on mobile devices.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the new peak player numbers and explore the reasons behind Delta Force’s growing success.

Delta Force hits new all-time peak player count on Steam once again

Since its release, Delta Force has gradually grown its player base, with only February and March 2025 showing a slight dip in numbers. However, the game rebounded in April, and May marked a significant milestone where it saw a 35.33% increase in its peak player count on Steam, reaching 154,488 players.

In the last 30 days, the game has gained an additional 10% in player count, pushing the current peak to 198,619 with an average of 87,561 players on Steam engaging regularly.

Delta Force player count statistics (Image via Steamcharts)

This surge can be attributed to the launch of the Season 5: Break update on July 9, 2025, which introduced major content and overhauls. Key highlights include new maps, weapons, operators, and more. The game's major modes, Operations and Warfare, each received a new map: Tide Prison for the former, and Cyclone for the latter.

A new operator called Claire Ann Byers (Codename: Tempest) was added to the roster in an assault role, along with a new boss enemy named Raven. Additionally, a swimming mechanic was introduced in the Tide Prison map, allowing underwater exploration and creating new tactical possibilities. A new weapon named Compound Bow was also added with the update.

All these factors likely contributed to the recent spike in players.

It’s important to note that these figures are based solely on Steam data. Players using the official client or the game's mobile version are not included in this count.

Furthermore, the developers have officially announced that the game will expand to consoles. It is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 19, 2025, which will likely drive the player count even higher.

Also read: DF Season 5 patch notes

That covers all you need to know about DF surpassing its previous peak player count on Steam and the possible factors driving its latest growth.

