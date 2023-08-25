Delta Force Hawk Ops: All game modes, Operators, and more

Delta Force Hawk Ops, a much-anticipated free-to-play tactical shooter and once the ruler of the FPS genre, will mark its glorious comeback after a 14-year hiatus. The title will be the ninth iteration of the series, and the developers have revealed crucial information regarding the upcoming game modes and Operators. The current installment aims to restore the franchise's past splendor while also engaging players with its immersive gaming experience.

Furthermore, the title will also support cross-platform play on PC, console, and mobile, promoting a more diverse and welcoming player community. This feature not only improves accessibility but also facilitates meaningful interactions between users across various platforms.

This article aims to provide relevant information regarding the various game modes and Operators that players will receive upon the game's debut.

All game modes available in Delta Force Hawk Ops

Once Delta Force Hawk Ops drops, it will include three exciting game modes to keep players captivated. Below are the distinct game modes that the title will offer:

Operation Hazard

This mode provides an extraction-based gameplay where you need to form a three-man squad and choose the appropriate class, gear, map, and route to adapt to any situation. You must hunt for resources, compete against real players or enemy AIs, and reach the extraction point alive along with your squad to come out victorious.

Havoc Warfare

This mode allows you to conquer the land, sea, and air with your vast army of allies. Choose one of the four classes: Assault, Sniper, Engineer, or Medic, each with their own set of talents to conquer the other army. For an immersive experience, you will be able to control numerous vehicles ranging from tanks to helicopters and engage in a realistic and dynamic battlefield.

Black Hawk Down - Campaign

Delta Force Hawk Ops's cinematic campaign experience is inspired by the Black Hawk Down movie and the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. Relive Mogadishu's historic events by engaging in street combat, night operations, and crash site excavations. The reappearance of beloved characters is hidden in mystery, building anticipation for their iconic return.

Operators available in Delta Force Hawk Ops

According to the revealed information, four Operator classes will be included upon Delta Force Hawk Ops' launch. The full description of the four classes is mentioned below:

1) Medic: Roy Smee, aka Bee Colony

Medic class (Image via Timi Studios)

Expert at dividing the battlefield tactically and delivering accurate healing shots to team members.

Special Gear: Hive-Tech Gun

Capable of locking onto several squad members and delivering precise healing shots to both them and himself.

Tactical Item: Hive Smokescreen

Deploy a smokescreen with UAV hives that may shift directions dynamically to vary its trajectory.

Passive: Efficient Rescue

The team member he saves will be fully recovered.

2) Sniper: Luna Kim, aka Luna

Sniper class (Image via Timi Studios)

Expert at performing pinpoint long-range eliminations and obtaining vast combat intelligence.

Special Gear: Kinetic Recon Arrow

Arrows that are effective when fired into the air and scout targets along their course.

Tactical Item: Volt Arrow

Arrows that injure a target region over time by sending out electrical shocks continuously.

Passive: Smart Analysis

Allows to spot damaged enemy units.

3) Assault: Kai Silva, aka Dire Wolf

Assault class (Image via Timi Studios)

Relies on one's own abilities, speed, and uncompromising vigor to win any situation.

Special Gear: Overload Mode

Increases movement and fire rate, while health is restored upon defeating enemies.

Tactical Item: Triple Blaster

It launches missiles that can cling onto moving vehicles and cause a lot of damage.

Passive: Tactical Slides

Capable of using tactical slides.

4) Engineer: Terry Musa, aka Shepherd

Engineer class (Image via Timi Studios)

Expert at deploying winning tactics and developing multiple threads.

Special Gear: Sonic UAV

Periodically releases long-range sonic suppressions that interfere with the enemy's Recon Arrows.

Tactical Item: Sonic Trap

It may be deployed on different surfaces and slow down and damage opponents.

Passive: Resonant Defense

Damage taken from explosives is reduced.

Pre-registration rewards

The developers have included community rewards and pre-determined milestones. All players who have pre-registered will be eligible to claim the rewards once Delta Force Hawk Ops officially launches. The following are the rewards associated will the set milestones.

100,000: Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller.

Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller. 500,000: DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet.

DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet. 1,000,000: Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and Assault Rifle.

Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and Assault Rifle. 2,000,000: DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig.

DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig. 5,000,000: Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit.

Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit. 10,000,000: Medical Supply Gift Back and Tekniq Alloy.

The information mentioned above is everything necessary to know about what Delta Force Hawk Ops has to offer once it is officially released. The release date has not been announced by the developers, although speculation suggests it will arrive later this year or in the first quarter of 2024.