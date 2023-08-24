Delta Force Hawk Ops pre-registration: Sign up, all rewards, and more

Delta Force Hawk Ops will take you on a nostalgic journey, and pre-registration for the acclaimed FPS' free-to-play return is now live. Featuring seamless cross-platform play between PC, console, and mobile, the much-anticipated ninth edition of this classic series will make its comeback after 14 long years, evoking nostalgia among its devoted fan base.

A one-minute-thirty-one-second gameplay trailer for Delta Force Hawk Ops was released at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, further heightening community excitement. Developer TiMi Studios has opened the window for pre-registration, providing gamers with the most recent game updates. This article provides all the relevant information regarding the pre-registration procedure, rewards, and more.

Delta Force Hawk Ops pre-registration procedure

Pre-registration for Delta Force Hawk Ops is fairly straightforward, comprising the following steps:

Head to the official Delta Force site.

Once there, you will see the Pre-Register Now button; click on it.

Provide your email ID and click Submit.

Successful pre-registration process, followed by the Discord link (Image via Timi Studios)

Following submission, a "Pre-Registration Successful" notification will appear, followed by the Delta Force Discord server link, which will redirect you to the Discord website. Sign in with your current account or create a new one if you don't already have one. This smooth procedure concludes with instant integration into the Delta Force Discord community, guaranteeing quick access to upcoming game updates and exclusive insights.

The game is currently unlisted across all platforms, and there has been no official notification regarding its release date. Nonetheless, credible speculation predicts that the title will be released later this year or in the first quarter of 2024.

Delta Force Hawk Ops pre-registration rewards

The developers have included special community rewards in addition to significant milestones. Those who pre-registered for the game are eligible for these rewards, which will be available following Delta Force Hawk Op's official debut. The creators' ultimate objective is to have 10 million pre-registered users, with a current participation count of 100,302. Below are the rewards associated with each milestone.

100,000: Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller.

Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller. 500,000: DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet.

DF Assault Vest and DF Assault Helmet. 1,000,000: Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and Assault Rifle.

Bullet Selection Pack Level 3 and Assault Rifle. 2,000,000: DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig.

DF Standard Backpack and DF Universal Chest Rig. 5,000,000: Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit.

Assault Rifle and Portable Surgical Kit. 10,000,000: Medical Supply Gift Back and Tekniq Alloy.

Participants stand to get the full range of rewards if all the milestones are covered before the game's release. For example, the current total of 100,302 pre-registered users fulfills the first milestone. If this statistic remains constant at the time of launch, players will have access to rewards tied to 100,000 users, including the Portable Med Crate and Enhanced Painkiller.

The above information covers everything related to the Delta Force Hawk Ops pre-registration process and rewards.