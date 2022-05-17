Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Zenitsu Tower and Coins (May 2022)

Using Roblox Demon Tower Defense Simulator codes is a simple method of getting free in-game items that may be used to assist players.

Players can obtain coins by entering these codes, which they can use to purchase weapons and badges that will enhance their abilities. It's a much simpler method than struggling forever for a few coins.

BigKoala created the Demon Tower Defense Simulator exclusively for the Roblox platform. Players can call on Demon Slayers to protect against the assault of monsters in this traditional Tower Defense game.

By upgrading their Demon Slayer towers and acquiring the greatest ones in the game, players may put their talents to the test and see how many waves they can beat.

Roblox: Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator codes for free Zenitsu Tower and Coins

Active codes in Roblox Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator

The codes need to be entered exactly as they appear because they are case-sensitive. Please copy and paste them. Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been explained below. Also, the codes do not have an expiry date, so use them now!

Zenitsu – Redeem for a Zenitsu Tower

towerhappy – Redeem for 2,000 Coins

towernice – Redeem for 2,000 Coins

moretower – Redeem for 2,000 Coins

towerpvp – Redeem for 1,800 Coins

muzan – Redeem for 1,500 Coins

mugen – Redeem for 1,200 Coins

Nezuko – Redeem for 1,000 Coins

Tajiro – Redeem for 500 Coin

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code:

Launch Roblox Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator on the gaming device of choice.

Look for the Twitter button on the main screen now.

Next, copy the game code from the list after that.

In the box with the caption "please input code," paste the code exactly as it is.

Finally, to claim the free rewards hit the submit button.

Similar games to Roblox Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator

1) Anime Fighting Simulator

In Anime Fighters Simulator (previously known as Anime Fighters), a video game made by Sulley, players battle enemies using warriors that they may unlock by locating stars spread throughout the game's levels.

To gain yen, defeat opponents, or compete in time trials. To earn more yen, players must battle bosses and minions.

Anyone can become "shiny," which implies they inflict more harm, sell for more money, and have different accessories.

2) Demonfall

Demonfall is a comprehensive Demon Slayer-themed massively multiplayer online role-playing game that lets players choose between two primary skill sets from the game.

They can either stay human and join the Demon Slayer Corps with a katana in hand or abandon their humanity to become a demon, wielding the Blood Demon Arts' might. Isn't this giving a complete Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime vice?

Suppose players want to take advantage of free in-game viles, bonus experiences, and other essential items. In that case, they should keep an eye out for Demonfall codes on the official Twitter account of the developers.

3) Wisteria

Wisteria makes up for the lack of more intricate character models in previous games in the series with a rich plot and mythology that compensates for the absence of some of those aspects.

Even though the game appears simple at first, there are various skills to learn. Some of them, such as Zenitsu's Six-Fold Thunderclap and Flash, involve difficult sequences that require a remarkable performance to execute.

4) Demon Journey

Another free-roaming RPG Roblox game inspired by Demon Slayer. In this game, players must first locate the main settlement and join the Demon Slayer Corp to earn money by slaying demons.

Players can acquire their free Katana after completing their first objective and begin their journey as a Demon Slayer while becoming stronger. There are numerous powers available in the game, and players can choose to communicate with various trainers to obtain further talents.

Killing demons boosts the strength and speed of players. If players wish to rise up the ranks and become a Hashira in the anime, go on a demon-killing spree.

5) Roblox Demon Slayer: Burning Ashes

One of the top Roblox slayer games is Demon Slayer: Burning Ashes. It allows players to build their own characters, customize their features, and go through a vast realm populated with humanoid demons.

Players will have to follow commands from locals, slay demons, and level up their character.

Players must design and personalize their own characters. They can make it a ruthless macho or a powerful man with any complexion. Everything is up to the players' creativity and taste. Employ both offensive and defensive strategies.

Only by combining attacks and blocking damage can players become proficient warriors. Also, keep an eye on the stamina bar because players won't be able to attack if it's entirely exhausting.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar