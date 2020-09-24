Demon Souls Remake price, release date, and where to pre-order

Demon Souls Remake is an action role-playing video game developed by Bluepoint Games. It is a complete remake of 2009's PS3 exclusive, Demon Souls, which initially released on 5th February 2009. Demon Souls is considered the father of all Souls games, and defined an entirely new Souls-like genre which we all are so fond of today.

Demon Souls Remake is a launch title for the PlayStation 5 that is going to release on 12th November 2020, alongside the consoles. This game has been built from the ground up and is one of the most detailed and phenomenal-looking PS5 next-gen titles coming in.

Demon Souls Remake is priced at 69.99 USD (5181.01 INR), and is going to be a PlayStation 5-exclusive title that will not be releasing on PS4 or any other platforms (at least for now).

Where to pre-order Demon Souls Remake?

Image Credits: Bluepoint Games

Here is the list of online stores and websites from where you can pre-order Demon Souls Remake.

Demon Souls Remake pre-order bonus

At the beginning, when Sony updated its PlayStation direct page for talking pre-order, the Demon Souls Remake listing had a weapon as a pre-order bonus, called Reaper Scythe. However, this bonus part was removed from all stores.

And thanks to a Reddit post, we have managed to get the official description of the Reaper Scythe.

"Once wielded by sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. A pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. The Reaper Scythe can mow down many targets in a single blow but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use."

