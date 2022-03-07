×
Demon Veil in Rainbow Six Siege: Expected release date, gameplay changes, and more

The new season in Rainbow Six Siege will be named "Demon Veil" (Image via Ubisoft)
Modified Mar 07, 2022
Rainbow Six Siege will enter its seventh year in 2022 and has a lot of content planned for the coming months. This includes new maps, new operators, operator reworks, new ranked systems, and a lot more. Year 7 will arguably bring major changes to the game in a long time.

As the new season approaches, players will start to speculate on the release date of the same. Like every other time, the updates get tested on the Test Server first and then are made available to the live servers. Based on previous scenarios, it can be expected that the new season might drop around March 15, 2022.

When is Demon Veil releasing on Rainbow Six Siege, and what are the upcoming changes?

The Demon Veil will be the first season of Year 7 in Rainbow Six Siege. It is supposed to bring a new operator, game balancing changes, new game modes, and a lot more along with it. As soon as players hear about an upcoming season in the game, they start to wonder about its release date.

Traditionally, Ubisoft has released most major updates on Tuesdays. If this information is taken into consideration, it can be assumed that the new season might drop on March 15, 2022, which is also a Tuesday. The date has not yet been confirmed and is subject to change at any time.

However, players have the chance to get a taste of all the upcoming updates if they download the Test server. This server is basically used for a period of two weeks or more prior to the official release on live servers. This gives the developers an idea about some necessary changes, bugs, and glitches before the updates are officially rolled out.

Discover what the future holds for Siege with this Year 7 Roadmap! https://t.co/LN7fyBDZm2

Demon Veil will bring a lot of changes to the Rainbow Six Siege. This includes a new Japanese operator, "Azami," a new competitive map, and a permanent and much-requested deathmatch mode. Apart from that, there will be various arcade events, and certain improvements will be implemented on disconnection issues and against griefers.

Year 7 has a ton of content planned for the tactical shooter from Ubisoft. If things work out the way they are supposed to, 2022 might prove to be the year of redemption for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

