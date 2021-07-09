Destiny 2 free Emblem Codes for July 2021: 6 multi-use codes

Destiny 2's customization pool has always included cool Emblems for Guardians to personalize their armor, and the July Emblem Codes are live now and ready for use. Players can unlock 6 Emblems for their gear for free, giving them an opportunity to secure some unique cosmetics without too much effort.

To unlock any code in Destiny 2, players can travel to Destiny 2's Code Redemption page and sign in to their account linked to the user's platform. From there, simply type in the code, and free cosmetics will flow through instantly.

Destiny 2's free Emblem Codes to unlock rare cosmetic looks

There are 6 codes available for Guardians to unlock in Destiny 2. Here's a quick list of the Emblems and their respective codes revealed by Twitter user Tryhard Tristan:

Ramen Coupon: YRC-C3D-YNC

The Visionary: XFV-KHP-N97

Sequence Flourish: 7D4-PKR-MD7

Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ

Galilean Excursion JYN-JAA-Y7D

Future in Shadow 7LV-GTK-T7J

Apparently, only 1% of Destiny 2 players have unlocked these Emblems, making them some of the rarest cosmetics in the game. However, after more players start to unlock the codes, their rarity might decrease.

Some Destiny 2 Emblems require large amounts of Glimmer or even difficult achievements to unlock, such as completing the Emblem's Raid. With these codes, players can unlock them for free without the hastle of spending in-game currency.

Most players have only obtained 1 or 2 of the 6 Emblems listed in the Tweet above, giving credit to their rarity. Now, anyone who wishes to unlock these Emblems can do so with ease.

Destiny 2 usually releases new Emblems as well as Shaders every so often, but July only saw 2 additional Shaders in comparison to the numerous Emblems. Emblems come in all sorts of ways, from expansions to events that Bungie releases.

To compliment the Emblems' ease of access, they will appear in the Guardian's Collection inventory automatically. It may take a few minutes and a reboot of the game for them to appear, but nothing else is required to unlock these 6 multi-use Emblems.

