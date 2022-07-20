Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.5 full patch notes: Last Word nerf, Airborne Effectiveness and more 

After the delay of Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 and the weekly reset, Bungie released the official details of their latest hotfix 4.1.5. Despite being in the mid-season period, the community just got full patch notes of what could bring in some of the biggest changes this year.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



bungie.net/en/Explore/Det…



Stay tuned for updates on the status of server maintenance. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 4.1.5 are now available:Stay tuned for updates on the status of server maintenance. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 4.1.5 are now available: bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… Stay tuned for updates on the status of server maintenance.

To summarize, some major changes involve modifications to Last Word's hip-fire in PvP, alongside buffs for Precision Framed Hand Cannons and some Exotic gears for Airborne Effectiveness. The following article lists all the Destiny 2 changes listed by Bungie, which will be rolled out once the official servers go live.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Last Word nerf, Precision Hand Cannon buff, and much more in Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.5

1) Activities

Raids and dungeons

Duality dungeon entrance (Image via Destiny 2)

Derelict Leviathan: Corrected Power levels on minor combatants associated with the Shared Fears Triumph which were set higher than intended.

Corrected Power levels on minor combatants associated with the Shared Fears Triumph which were set higher than intended. Duality: Adjusted the balance between armor and weapon rewards, and set weapon drops to prefer those that have not had their Patterns unlocked.

Adjusted the balance between armor and weapon rewards, and set weapon drops to prefer those that have not had their Patterns unlocked. Adjusted the drop chance of Deepsight weapons within the Duality dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 players sometime get trapped in the Nightmare.

Splash damage (grenades, Solar explosions, rockets, etc.) against bells no longer triggers a teleport.

Fly-in cinematic has been added when launching into Duality.

Grasp of Avarice: The final boss no longer teleports out of the spawn location at the start of the encounter.

2) Gameplay and investment

Abilities

Celestial fire for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Celestial Fire and Well of Radiance did not display the Scorch and ignition keyword flyouts when hovering over the corresponding abilities.

Fixed an issue where Super icons were not displaying next to the Super description when hovering over your equipped subclass in the character screen.

Fixed an issue where Radiant's weapon damage boost was unintentionally stacking with tier-1 damage boosts (e.g., Empowering Rift, High Energy Fire) against PvE targets.

Fixed an issue where Solar Grenades with Molten Overload equipped was not stunning Overload Champions.

Fixed an issue where friendly Vortex Grenades could sometimes display a burning status effect display to friendly targets.

Note: Bungie is aware of an issue where Vortex Grenade is dealing lower damage than intended vs. PvE targets and are planning a fix for a later release.

Armor

Caliban's Hand for Hunters (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Caliban's Hand behavior was different between Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Ignition will now proc when defeating enemies by both direct hits and explosions for both PvE and PvP.

This fix introduced a new issue we are investigating where Caliban's Hand will only apply scorch to a single target.

Fixed an issue where Caliban's Hand wasn't working as intended with Radiant and the Knock 'em Down aspect.

Fixed an issue where Solar Fulmination was causing damage to the player inside the blast radius of the ignition.

Fixed an issue where the Righteous Cloak was missing its cape from the feminine model.

This introduced a new issue we are investigating where the dye markup of the cloak was reverted to default.

Fixed an issue where the top part of the Mark of the Falling Star ornament disappeared if a player's helmet was set to off.

Fixed an issue where the combat mod Heavy Handed did not proc with a Titan Stasis melee.

Fixed an issue where the Omnioculus Hunter Exotic was clipping through the Frumious Cloak.

Weapons

Airborne Effectiveness (AE)

Sniper in Vault of Glass (Image via Silken)

Reduced airborne penalties for all Destiny 2 primary weapons.

Reduced airborne accuracy penalty at low AE by 20%-40% (varies by Primary weapon type).

Reduced airborne auto-aim (bullet bending) penalty at mid and high AE by 20%.

Reduced airborne magnetism (reticle stickiness, controller only) penalty at mid and high AE by 40%.

Some perks now give a static airborne effectiveness stat buff in addition to their other effects.

Air Assault: +10 airborne effectiveness at all times in addition to +60 (for 70 AE total) when at low health.

Extended Mag: +10 airborne effectiveness.

Steady Rounds: +7 airborne effectiveness.

Weapon Archetypes

Posterity Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Hand Cannons

Precision (180 RPM): Increased body shot damage from 37 to 40, crit moves from 57 to 60.

Increased body shot damage from 37 to 40, crit moves from 57 to 60.

Can now kill in 2 crit 2 body against Guardians, kills in 1.33s in body shots.

Auto Rifles

Increased body shot damage from 19 to 20, precision multiplier moves from 1.6 to 1.5 (crit damage stays the same at 30).

Scout Rifles

Precision (180 RPM): Increased body damage from 34 to 38, crit moves from 54.4 to 60.8.

Can 2 crit 2 body against 197 HP (health + shields) or lower, kills in 1.33s in body shots against 190 HP or lower, 1.67s against higher resilience's.

High Impact (150 RPM)

Increased body damage from 38.2 to 42, crit moves from 66.9 to 73.5.

Can 2 crit 1 body against 189 HP or lower, kills in 1.60s in body shots.

Shotguns

Increased pellet Shotgun PvE damage bonus from 10% to 25%.

Linear Fusion Rifles

Changed the previously added flinch increase to only applies to damage from other Destiny 2 players.

Glaives

Increased ammo per Special brick from 1 to 2 in PvP.

Exotics

Last Word Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Lorentz Driver: Reduced aim-assist stat from 32 to 22.

Reduced aim-assist stat from 32 to 22. Reduced suction against players.

Removed the universal 2x flinch nerf from the previous change.

Gjallarhorn: Primary rocket no longer has proximity detonation.

Primary rocket no longer has proximity detonation. Wolfpack Rounds now deal half-damage to players.

The Last Word: Reduced hip-fire precision aim angle by 50%.

Reduced hip-fire precision aim angle by 50%. Reduced damage and aim assist falloff distance by 3m.

Forerunner: Increased ammo per Special brick from 3 to 4 in PvP.

Increased ammo per Special brick from 3 to 4 in PvP. Reduced ammo per Special brick from max to ~16 in PvE.

Eriana's Vow: Increased ammo per Special brick from 1 to 2 in PvP.

Increased ammo per Special brick from 1 to 2 in PvP. SUROS Regime: Increased AE from 23 to 31.

Increased AE from 23 to 31. Whisper of the Worm: Increased AE from 9 to 20.

Increased AE from 9 to 20. Monte Carlo: Increased AE from 21 to 29.

Increased AE from 21 to 29. Forerunner: Increased AE from 22 to 27.

Fixes

Gallu RR3 Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where many weapons with non-standard ammo types for their archetype were not receiving the correct damage multipliers. This resulted in incorrect damage and/or health rubber banding for some Exotic or Legendary perks on the following weapons.

Trace Rifles

Special Ammo Grenade Launchers

Eriana's Vow

Fighting Lion

Forerunner

Reshaping perks available for the Tears of Contrition Scout Rifle have been updated to reflect its intended selections. This also correctly applies the "Accurized Rounds" perk to any prior weapons that were re-shaped to have ineligible perks.

Slightly reduced the time to level a shaped weapon.

Enhanced Incandescent now only applies +5 scorch stacks; fixed behavior around additional scorch stacks being applied incorrectly varying based on the combatant.

Fixed an issue with shaped instances of Calus Mini-Tool and Drang (Baroque) where the Masterwork border wouldn't appear when the weapon had an enhanced intrinsic and two enhanced traits.

The Heartshadow Exotic sword's catalyst perk Wraithwalk no longer provides benefit while the weapon is out of ammunition.

The Extrovert origin trait now correctly activates on Glaive melee.

Fixed an issue that caused the Heartshadow Exotic Sword's projectiles to apply to weaken on all hits, instead of only hits made with Shot in the Dark active.

Fixed an issue where the Gallu RR3 Sniper Rifle claimed that it used Primary ammo.

Fixed an issue where Anarchy was dealing inconsistent damage.

Fixed an issue where burst Linear Fusion Rifles could fire faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where Chain of Command could be made Kinetic by switching between perks.

Fixed an issue where Cyrosthesia 77k wasn't working as intended with the Piercing Sidearm artifact mod.

Fixed an issue where Python and Exit Strategy did not count towards the Dark Age Arsenal Triumph.

Fixed an issue where all Linear Fusion Rifles and some Exotics had unintentionally reduced damage vs.Champions.

Fixed an issue allowing Suros Regime to keep the Spinning Up trait between reloads.

3) General

Seasonal challenges in Season 17 (Image via Destiny 2)

The First Gig emote will no longer have its infectious melodies spread to other emotes.

Tracking a Seasonal Challenge before the Season resets may result in a Challenge that cannot be untracked in the following Seasons.

Added images for earnable rewards to The Witch Queen Dungeon Key.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is scheduled for release on July 19 at 1.00 PM PDT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far