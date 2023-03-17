Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.5 full patch notes: Invisible players fix, Lost Sector Exotic drop increased, Winterbite enabled, and more 

Bungie has finally released Hotfix 7.0.0.5 in Destiny 2, fixing some of the most annoying bugs in the game. Players worldwide are still being kept outside the game, as the company is working on some final tweaks before launching the Hotfix. The size of the patch is approximately 100MB on PC.

The following article lists all the changes made by Bungie in its mid-week Hotfix, as players will see an increase in Exotic drops on solo Lost Sector runs, zero invisibility in high-tier activities, and much more.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Everything mentioned in Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.5 (March 16)

1) Activities

I) Seasonal Exotic Activity

Data Nullifier boss in The Variable Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Animation changes made to the Data Collection boss encounter in The Variable Exotic mission that had the potential to cause issues with photosensitive players.

II) Player Journey

Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Increased drop rate for Exotic armor in Legend and Master Lost Sectors when playing solo.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Vex Incursion Countermeasures” weekly bounty from resetting at rest.

Fixed an issue where players on their alternate characters could not progress the Hall of Heroes intro quest after interacting with the statues early.

Any players who ran into this issue may now progress normally.

III) UI/UX

Crow and Amanda in the seasonal cutscene (Image via Destiny 2)

Made an adjustment to how the Return to Orbit option is triggered after completing a specific Battleground.

Previous implementation enabled mistakenly skipping end-of-mission cinematics when returning to orbit from the Commendations screen.

2) Gameplay and Investment

I) Armor

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where some Artifact mods were not properly proccing Anti-Barrier capabilities.

Hunters : Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds were not granted by equipping the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic chest armor, blocking Void weapons from Anti-Barrier capabilities.

: Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds were not granted by equipping the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic chest armor, blocking Void weapons from Anti-Barrier capabilities. Armor Scavenger Mod : Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player’s chest armor.

: Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player’s chest armor. Put. The toaster. Down.

II) Weapons

Winterbite Exotic Glaive (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was doing more damage than intended to targets.

Titans : The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians.

: The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians. Fixed an issue where the Lightfall versions of The Inquisitor and Mindbender’s Ambition Shotguns had the incorrect magazine perks.

Fixed an issue where Grand Overture’s blinding effect applied to other sources of splash damage.

III) Abilities

Grapple ability (Image via Destiny 2)

Strand : Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds.

: Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds. Strand : Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker’s Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations.

: Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker’s Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations. Strand : Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver’s Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions.

: Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver’s Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions. Solar : Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons.

: Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons. Strand: Fixed an issue where the Thread of Generation Fragment would stop functioning after a Silkstrike Super deactivation when either the Shackle or Threadling Grenade is equipped.

IV) Power and Progression

Commendations (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardian Ranks : To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks.

: To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks. Guardian Ranks : Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher.

: Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher. Fixed an issue where only tier-4 or higher applied towards Rank progression.

Commendations: Players can no longer offer Commendations to others following a failed mission activity.

V) General

Invisible player bug (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Guardians and their weapons were not rendering properly, effectively making them appear as “invisible” when in-game.

Twitch Gift Sub Bounty reward now correctly appears in the Cryptarch.

That concludes all the details regarding Hotfix 7.0.0.5 in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes