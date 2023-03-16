When will Destiny 2 servers be back online? (March 16) 

Bungie have decided to take down their official servers ahead of a mid-week Destiny 2 Hotfix. Aside from invisible player bugs and a lot of server-side issues, players will also see the end of the ongoing Artifice armor farm within Duality. Due to the implementation, the company is holding maintenance and downtime for an extended period.

On March 16, all players have been removed from activities starting at 7:45 am PDT. However, unlike previous weeks, the official servers have been taken down for four hours and 15 minutes, making it one of the longest downtimes the game has had in recent times.

Typically, this has gotten the community wondering about the changes Bungie has in store three weeks after the Lightfall launch.

Destiny 2 server and maintenance downtime for all major regions (March 16)

Hotfix 7.0.0.5 is only a few hours away from hitting the official servers, as Bungie has scheduled a four-hour-long downtime for all regions. As mentioned earlier, the servers have already been taken down at 7:45 am PDT (UTC -7), while the maintenance starting 45 minutes prior, at 7:00 am PDT (UTC -7).

The following list shows the uptime of Destiny 2 servers in all major regions:

India: 12:30 am (March 17).

12:30 am (March 17). China: 3:00 am (March 17).

3:00 am (March 17). UK: 7:00 pm (March 16).

7:00 pm (March 16). Australia: 6:00 am (March 17).

6:00 am (March 17). Brazil: 4:00 pm. (March 16).

All the aforementioned times listed are two hours after the usual daily reset takes place. According to Bungie, the maintenance will conclude one hour after the servers come back on, at 1 pm PDT. The downtimes in all major regions are as follows:

India: 8:15 pm (March 16) to 12:30 am (March 17)

8:15 pm (March 16) to 12:30 am (March 17) China: 10:45 pm (March 16) to 3:00 am (March 17)

10:45 pm (March 16) to 3:00 am (March 17) UK: 2:45 pm to 7:00 pm (March 16)

2:45 pm to 7:00 pm (March 16) Australia: 1:45 am (March 17) to 6:00 am (March 17)

1:45 am (March 17) to 6:00 am (March 17) Brazil: 11:45 pm to 4:00 pm. (March 16).

Destiny 2 queue screen (Image via Bungie)

For the duration of the maintenance, players can encounter error codes while in-game from either 7 am to 7:45 am PDT, and after the downtime from 12 pm to 1 pm PDT. Third-party applications and websites related to Destiny 2 API will remain offline for the duration.

Applications and websites include Destiny Tracker, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Bray.tech, Light. gg, D2Gunsmith, Destiny Recipes, D2checklist, and Bungie's official website. However, players can expect the full patch notes on 7.0.0.5 sometime after the servers go live, or when the maintenance concludes.

The company also warned the community regarding the queue time after the servers go live at 12 pm PDT. The overall file size of the hotfix remains unknown, as Bungie hasn't revealed the nature of the fixes yet. However, with a set number of recurring issues in the game, some of the upcoming changes can be easily guessed.

Destiny Director @D2_Director



Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins



OFFLINE: March 16 at 7:45 AM PDT

🟢 ONLINE: March 16 at 12 PM PDT



Check for your local time Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.5 Maintenance TimelineTotal downtime: 4 hrs 15 minsOFFLINE: March 16 at 7:45 AM PDT🟢 ONLINE: March 16 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.5 Maintenance Timeline Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins🔴 OFFLINE: March 16 at 7:45 AM PDT 🟢 ONLINE: March 16 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT https://t.co/aT7TDYzU4l

The invisible player bug has been in the game since day 1 of Lightfall launch, causing everyone to quit 6v6 PvP activities and Raids. Since Bungie did address this a while ago, it is only natural for players to expect a fix right about now. Other topics such as the Destiny 2 Master Gahlran exploit can be patched as well.

