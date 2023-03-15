Destiny 2 community finds out a way to farm Artifice armor in under a minute

The Destiny 2 community has discovered an incredibly effective exploit in the game with the recent Gahlran bug in the Duality dungeon, where the encounter can end in just 30 seconds.

Additionally, since the encounter is the same across both standard and Master difficulty, players use this opportunity to farm Artifice armor pieces from the latter. While the Duality's Caiatl boss fight has been popular with Artifice Farm, players won't be leaving Gahlran alone, at least not for the next six days.

Players are killing Master Gahlran in under a minute for Destiny 2 Artifice armor

Gahlran is the first major boss of Duality Dungeon, and players need to switch between two different realms to defeat him. However, the cheese in question here is tied to the Nightmare realm only, where the boss can be lured onto an edge, eventually leading him to fall for his death.

Luring Gahlran onto the edge (Image via Destiny 2)

Here's how players are performing the cheese from start to finish:

Players are starting the encounter, preferably with a Sword.

After spawning into the Nightmare realm, Gahlran can be baited into heading for the arena's edge, as shown in the image below.

Once on edge, players can jump high from the ground and bait Gahlran again into attacking by making him lunge into the air. This will lead him to fall to his death.

Now the Sword will come into play, as swinging either a Half Truths Sword or an Other Half will take the user back to the arena from the air.

Once Gahlran falls, players must wait and be careful not to get killed by adds (additional enemies) here.

The edge at which players should move to lure Gahlran (Image via Destiny 2)

If Swords feels a bit risky, you can also use the Strand grapple since all classes can follow every step before heading back to the platform from mid-air.

While running this cheese solo is doable, you should get a fireteam to switch checkpoints between characters. This way, more players can lure Gahlran into falling off the edge while others can stay on the platform safely to avoid wiping.

The video above shows the entire process being done with an invisible Hunter solo equipping a Sword. Loot will include Artifice armor pieces, Lingering Dread, Epicurean, Ascendant Shards, and Ascendant Prisms.

