Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 14 to 21): Trials of Osiris goes live, HyperNet Current, bonus Infamy ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will receive its third reset after a hectic weekend of contest modifiers in Raid. Furthermore, Root of Nightmares recorded the most completions ever in the contest mode, which seems to be the case, primarily due to its two-day duration.

The upcoming weekly reset will bring a new chapter in the seasonal episode alongside the Nightfall version of the new HyperNet Current. Additional bonuses will be tied to Gambit ranks, with Trials of Osiris debuting in Season 20. The following article lists out all of the upcoming content in week 3.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 3 reset (March 14 to 21)

1) HyperNet Current Nightfall

Destiny 2 HyperNet Current strike's Vex Network (Image via Bungie)

HyperNet Current is the newest addition to the Strike playlist that's tied to Lightfall's primary campaign. Players across the world will get to run it with three difficulties, including Legend, Hero, and Master. Since this is a new activity, the number of Champions remains unknown.

However, players can expect Overload and Unstoppable for the most part due to the enemies being Cabal and Taken. HyperNet Current will become the third Strike to enter the Nightfall pool this season, with three more set to arrive in the coming weeks.

2) Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris official cover (Image via Destiny 2)

Trials of Osiris will debut in the Lightfall expansion, allowing players to showcase their PvP skills in 3v3 matches. Typically, all players will be placed in matches with a power advantage, as winning seven matches back-to-back is a requirement for reaching Flawless.

Bungie has brought new weapons in the Trials loot pool, including the Astral Horizon Shotgun and Immortal Submachine Gun. Everyone is recommended to get the standard version of the Shotgun, as it was once considered to be one of the most potent special weapons in PvP.

3) Team Scorched

Team Scorched (Image via Destiny 2)

Team Scorched will be the featured PvP game mode within the Crucible Rotator, allowing everyone to acquire Pinnacle gear after completing three matches. It's also one of the few game modes that takes less time to finish, allowing players to equip their crafted weapons and level up faster.

Each match of Team Scorched runs for eight minutes. Players will be equipped with a Scorched Cannon, the only source of killing opposing Guardians. Teams reaching 150 points or having the most points at the end of this eight-minute duration will win the match.

4) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Next week, simply completing Gambit matches will reward players with bonus points. Since rank gains are based on activity streaks rather than wins, merely playing the PvPvE game mode will earn Guardians a reputation rank of Drifter, further helping everyone to reset their reputation for the ritual Glaive.

Completing Gambit bounties while completing matches will help gain reputation EXP as well.

5) Pinnacle rotator

Deep Stone Crypt jumping puzzle (Image via Destiny 2)

Deep Stone Crypt and Duality will be farmable activities in the upcoming week, with the final encounter dropping Pinnacle gear. Players should run both encounters, especially the Master Dungeon, for artifice armor pieces. While the Raid can be launched from Europa, the Duality Dungeon is accessible from the Moon.

Poll : 0 votes