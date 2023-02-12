Destiny 2 Duality Master Caiatl guide: How to easily farm Artifice armor before Lightfall  

Duality Dungeon has been one of the primary sources of Artifice armor pieces in Destiny 2. The Master difficulty throws in some additional modifiers for players, which can easily be countered with weapons, resilience-based load-outs, and more. However, those who have ignored the farm won't have long until Lightfall arrives.

The ongoing week of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has included the Duality Dungeon in the pinnacle pool, granting everyone a chance at infinite farms. Players have approximately 2 days to farm high-stat armor pieces before Duality leaves the loot pool. An excellent encounter to farm the Artifice armor pieces, is the final boss, Caiatl.

The following article lists everything you need to know regarding the Master difficulty of the Caiatl encounter, and how to complete it quickly to make the farm more efficient.

How to defeat Caiatl in Master difficulty and farm Artifice armor in Destiny 2 Duality (2023)

1) Mechanics

Caiatl boss arena within the Duality Dungeon (Image via Destiny 2)

Duality's final encounter follows the same mechanics as the rest of the Dungeon, where you need to shoot bells, bring in different signs, and switch between realms. A complete guide to the standard version of the final encounter can be found within this link. To summarize, you will need to run everything in the following order:

Defeat bellkeepers. Look for white symbols on the floor within the normal realm. Hop on the platforms with the correct symbols on the wall. Shoot bells and switch to the Nightmare realm. Defeat the Psion on the respective platforms within the Nightmare realm and pick up the symbols. Defeat bellkeepers in the Nightmare realm. Switch the realm to standard again by shooting a bell. Deposit the symbols in the standard realm.

Follow the steps mentioned above until it's time to damage Caiatl. Here, assign one player on each side of the arena and have them keep the bells ready by defeating the bellkeepers in the Nightmare realm. Once Caiatl approaches near one bell, shoot it to stun and damage her. Repeat this by following Caiatl to the remaining two bells.

Caiatl boss fight in the Nightmare version (Image via Destiny 2)

The difference between the standard and Master versions of the encounter includes Match Game, Barrier Champions, and the 1610 power requirement. However, you can completely ignore the Barrier Champion in the Master version for the duration of the encounter.

2) Recommended load-outs

The only enemies players need to keep in check are Void-shielded bellkeepers and Solar-shielded Centurions. Everything else can be defeated using primary weapons or specials with unmatched elements. Hence, any Void primary or special weapon can work to defeat the bellkeepers quickly.

Dawnblade subclass for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

A party of three is recommended to include at least two Well of Radiance Warlocks with Starfire Protocol and Fusion Grenade. This way, fireteams can maximize damage output in the first two bells. Recommended weapons include Witherhoard to weaken the boss, alongside Cataclysmic Linear Fusion Rifle with Bait and Switch.

The third class can either be a Solar Titan or Hunter, as they can deal with the Solar shields using their throwing hammers or knives. A perfect setup can easily one-phase the boss, guaranteeing everyone one or multiple high-stat Artifice armor from the final chest.

3) Why farm for Artifice armor?

Since the concept of Artifice armor has been in the game for some time, you might wonder why everyone is suddenly trying to obtain them. Starting with Lightfall, each Artifice armor piece will have an extra slot, allowing everyone to put in +3 armor stats of the player's choice.

This way, all five Destiny 2 armor pieces can provide a total of +15 extra stats on any single stat, or +3 shared across five different stats. Duality will go away on February 14 reset, giving everyone approximately two days to farm an infinite number of Artifice armor pieces from the final encounter.

