Destiny 2 patch 3.3.1 details: Changes to The Corrupted Grandmaster and more

Bungie's recent blog post came in with details revealing changes to the upcoming Destiny 2 The Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall. With a total of 6 strike activities, the Guardians are bound to have a tough time inside the endgame PvE with this season's strike roster. With the Festival of the Lost closing in, Bungie decided to fix a few ongoing bugs in Destiny 2 alongside deploying additional quality of life items.

The Witch Queen, the Forsaken campaign and the Tangled Shore will be vaulted alongside the Last Wish raid, and the Shattered Throne dungeon. So any Guardians that don't have One Thousand Voices or Dreaming City weapons should farm them now.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1, Corrupted Nightfall changes, and more

In the upcoming weekly reset on October 12, Destiny 2 will be undergoing maintenance in preparation for update 3.3.1. The downtime might start at 4.00 pm UTC with the estimated conclusion scheduled at 6.00 pm UTC. The Guardians will be removed from all activities as the servers will go offline, and won't get added until the servers get back online again.

The update mainly includes sandbox changes to Grandmaster Nightfall, UI changes to cross-play, toning down the difficulty of Corrupted Nightfall, and a few fixes to minor issues. The character customization screen will no longer crash the game when Guardians open it with faction armor equipped.

Destiny 2 Corrupted Nightfall saw a lot of changes happening with the update. The Guardians can now earn their triumph after reaching a score of 100k as intended. Horror's Least pulse rifle from Forsaken will no longer drop with 0 power at the end of the Nightfall. "Sedia's Durance," the exclusive modifier for the strike, will have its knockback damage reduced to 20% from 40%.

Also, during the Ransack Ogre encounter, there used to be an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion that was easy to miss in the Ascendant plane. It was only possible if the Ogre boss in the main realm reached half of its HP. Since it sabotaged many Destiny 2 Nightfall Platinum completions, it has been completely removed from the strike.

Grandmasters Nightfall themselves will reward the Guardians with a guaranteed adept weapon if the fireteam reaches Platinum completion. While this does not guarantee the best perks, players now have a sure-shot at an adept Nightfall weapon after a hard-fought Platinum.

