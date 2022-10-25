Destiny 2 players should pick up this mod from Ada-1 before the weekly reset (October 24 to 25) 

Ada-1 brought in one of the most essential mods in Destiny 2 a day before the weekly reset. Players should head to the Tower right now and buy the Seeking Wells mod from the keeper of Black Armory. This should cost everyone 10,000 Glimmers and doesn't require any DLC.

Players usually rely on Ada-1 for the transmog system, where a particular currency allows everyone to change the look of their equipped armor pieces with anything. However, her inventory resets daily, which can feature some great endgame mods for players.

The ongoing reset is an excellent example of her functional wares; the next reset will be on October 25 at 10 AM PDT.

Ada-1 is selling Seeking Well for endgame Destiny 2 PvE builds at a cheap price (October 24 to 25)

To find Ada-1, the best spawn location would be at the Annex waypoint, located at the back of the social hub. From there, players should head straight past the Drifter's room and take the door to the left just in front of the stairs. The Keeper of the Black Armory can be found inside her humble abode.

Entrance to Ada-1's Black Armory on the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, the item in question here is the Arc elemental well mod called "Seeking Wells," which can be equipped with any armor piece. The description of this mod includes:

Elemental wells you create will move across the ground toward nearby players.

Seeking Wells is for sale in Ada-1's inventory today (Image via Destiny 2)

A total of 2 Arc energies are required in an armor piece to place it in the last slot. While the mod may be of Arc element, it can activate any elemental mod, and pull it towards the user as long as they are within a 20m radius.

This helps players spawn an elemental well and gather them while hidden. As mentioned earlier, players have less than 24 hours to grab this item from Ada-1.

Other items on Ada-1 today

Aside from Seeking Wells, beginner Guardians can pick up additional mods and materials from Ada-1. Her inventory today (October 24) includes the following mods:

Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting.

Shotgun Targeting.

Hand Cannon Holster.

Hand Cannon Holster mod for sale today at Ada-1 (Image via Destiny 2)

Hand Cannons are at their prime in Destiny 2 PvP, with their holster reloading 10% of the weapon every 3 and 4 seconds. However, the mods mentioned above can only be equipped on headgear armor pieces. Each costs 10,000 Glimmers alongside Upgrade Modules having the same price tag as Banshee-44.

