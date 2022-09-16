Destiny 2: How to get Seraphim's Gauntlets emblem (2022)?

Bungie recently released their mid-week blog post, where they announced several Destiny 2 activities and features for the coming week. The latest TWAB (This week at Bungie) focuses on the changes in Crucible's Control, its matchmaking changes, and quitting penalties.

Destiny 2 will be having a crossover with Fall Guys. This coming Tuesday will also mark the launch of King's Fall Master difficulty. However, amidst all of that, the company shared a code for a special emblem with everyone.

Due to the loss of a long-time member of the Bungie community, the newest TWAB has an emblem code for everyone.

This was shared in honor of a friend, as Bungie hopes to foster a mutual connection with everyone, as they felt with Seraphim Crypto.

Seraphim's Gauntlets emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

Seraphim's Gauntlets emblem can be acquired by redeeming a code from Bungie's official website. The following code must be used to acquire the emblem:

XVX-DKJ-CVM

As mentioned earlier, Bungie shared this special emblem with the community in remembrance and honor of Seraphim Crypto, one of Bungie's long-time members and friends. Drew, the company's Player Support and Community Moderate Lead, had this to say regarding the loss of Seraphim:

"As time has slowly gone by, I have dug into our moderation chat to find some of his favorite things he shared with us: Sera’s favorite Destiny class was the Exo Void of Dawn Titan, his favorite armor was from Scourge of the Past/Black Armory, he loved using Bows, his favorite number was 37, his favorite color was purple, he loved Toast, and he always fought for human rights."

They further elaborated:

"To honor his memory and be a part of our game forever, several of us at Bungie (who are so incredibly awesome to help make this happen) were able to work with our designers to create a new community emblem: Seraphim’s Gauntlets. This emblem represents his love of Destiny, Titan gauntlets, and the number 37. While there are only 36 dots, one is left unlit in the center to represent the loss we feel for him."

Lamenting the passing of a great friend and community member, the message concluded:

"I hope that everyone who wears this emblem feels the same connection we felt for Seraphim Crypto and the love for our community."

Drew's obituary can be found today in a Bungie forum, which he wrote back in January. Seraphim was a Community Moderator who suffered a brain aneurysm and passed away after being in a medically induced coma. Drew's full obituary on Seraphim can be found here.

As mentioned by him in the new TWAB, the emblem represents Seraphim's love for the game, Titan gauntlets, and his favorite number, 37.

How to acquire the emblem?

To obtain Seraphim's Gauntlet emblem in Destiny 2, players will need to complete a few steps both outside and inside the game. They are as follows:

Open Bungie's official code redemption page and login using credentials of any platform.

Copy the code XVX-DKJ-CVM , and paste it inside the space under "Enter your Code".

Open Destiny 2 and head to the Flair tab under Collections.

The emblem can be found in the "General" section.

Seraphim's Gauntlets emblem (Image via Destiny 2)

The emblem consists of 36 dots, with one gap in the center to represent the loss everyone feels for Seraphim Crypto.

