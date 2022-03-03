Destiny 2 server maintenance (March 3): Hotfix 4.0.0.2, downtime, and more

With the second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen in full swing, the community is certainly busy with a lot of stuff involving both the expansion and the season. Unfortunately, Bungie will soon be bringing down their official servers to deploy another hotfix.

Version 4.0.0.2 is the next hotfix, which is scheduled to implant a lot of things within the game's sandbox. A few things Bungie is looking into are the drop rates of Ascendant Alloys, wellspring drop rates, and possible Throne World chest exploits for Fynch's reputation.

The server downtime for Destiny 2 servers will start at 7.45 am PST (03.45 pm UTC) and will continue until the daily reset at 9.00 am PST (05.00 pm UTC).

Are Destiny 2 servers down? (March 3): Maintenance and Hotfix 4.0.0.2

Destiny 2 servers will be brought down by Bungie to implement Hotfix 4.0.0.2. This is the first patch ever since the release of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22. Needless to say, the community has unlocked a lot of exploits surrounding the new mechanics within the current sandbox. The upcoming version will fix some of those things.

The server downtime for the servers in all major regions is as follows:

India: 09.15 pm to 10.30 pm (March 3) UK: 03.45 pm to 05.00 pm (March 3)

China: 11.45 pm (March 3) to 01.00 am (March 4)

Australia: 02.45 am (March 4) to 04.00 am (March 4)

Players will be removed from activities at 7:45 AM (1545 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) when Hotfix 4.0.0.2 will be available.



More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

While the downtime is scheduled for 07.45 am PST, Bungie has already started maintenance at 04.00 am PST. As mentioned earlier, versions of 4.0.0.2 are scheduled to fix the following issues ongoing within the game's sandbox:

Throne World deep sight tier 3 chest exploit for Fynch's reputation. The wellspring drop rate will be significantly increased. Ascendant Alloy drop rate is scheduled to be increasing as well.

Bungie's official Twitter account has stated that any official third-party applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Companion App, Stadia, and official website will also be offline for the duration of the downtime.

For the duration of today's Destiny 2 server maintenance, Destiny 2 Vendors, Item Perks and Mods, and Subclass options will be unavailable on web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

In addition, Destiny 2 vendors, Item Perks, Mods, and any other Subclass options will be unavailable on browsers, web, mobile, or any other third-party applications.

The official patch notes for version 4.0.0.2 will be released after the servers come back up along with the daily reset at 09.00 am PST (05.00 pm UTC).

