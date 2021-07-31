Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards for the week (July 30th to August 3rd)

Destiny 2's Violet King is back with another set of bounties, passages, and loots for the Guardians to go head to head against each other.

With only a few days left for the annual Solstice, ahead of the weekly reset, Guardians all around the system will look to take advantage of the loot pool and gather armor accordingly.

Like last week, a fireteam of three will fight against another group of Guardians on a new map called "Wormhaven." The map of planet Titan provides angles for long-range fights across three lanes, so Guardians will look to bring out their big guns and warlocks for three peeks.

Snipers, 120 RPM hand cannons, and other rifles can be used here to take long-range fights. Shotguns are going to fall short as most of the map provides fairly open and outdoor terrain.

Trials of Osiris loot inventory for this week in Destiny 2 (July 30th to August 3rd)

1) Three win drop

The Trials of Osiris-exclusive legendary headgear (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie has tweaked the loot pool in the last couple of weeks and brought subtle changes to the Guardian's inventory. While legendary armor doesn't provide much change to subclasses and skills, it is still a vital part of the inventory if given a good amount of stats for the right class of the Guardian.

Hunters will receive the Pyrrhic Ascent Mask; Warlocks will get the Pyrrhic Ascent Hood; Titans will obtain the Pyrrhic Ascent Helm.

The modification slot for this legendary armor piece remains the same as other legendary armors in Destiny 2.

2) Five win drop

The Trials of Osiris-exclusive sword, Sola's Scar (Image via Bungie)

Swords always mean quick kills on elite enemies and sometimes even bosses. While Sola's Scar is not entirely made for that purpose alone, the perk "Chain Reaction" can provide Guardians with quick kills on additional enemies and drop solar orbs inside the Solstice.

The perks of "Relentless Strike" and "Vorpal Weapon" can also be used as a more sustained approach in terms of damage to bosses.

3) Seven win drop

The Trials-exclusive legendary gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

Winning seven matches without the requirement to be flawless will get Guardians a guaranteed drop of legendary Trials-exclusive gauntlets with random stats in all three classes.

Hunters will receive Pyrrhic Ascent Grasps; Warlocks will get the Pyrrhic Ascent Gloves; Titans will obtain Pyrrhic Ascent Gauntlets.

As usual, the modifications to these Trials-exclusive armors will be the same as other legendary armors in Destiny 2.

4) Seven back-to-back flawless win drop

The Trials-exclusive sniper rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will get their hands on an adept version of the Kinetic Adaptive frame sniper rifle called "Eye of Sol."

The best perks for this weapon in Destiny 2 aside from the adept exclusive "Celerity" are "Snapshot Sights" for increased aim-down-sights time and "Killing Wind" for increased mobility after each kill.

Guardians can also go for the perk "Moving Target" instead of "Killing Wind" for increased target acquisition while aiming and moving simultaneously.

Edited by Ravi Iyer