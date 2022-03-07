Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 8 to 15): Lightblade Nightfall, bonus Nightfall rewards, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen will enter its third week after a hectic 24 hours within Vow of the Disciple contest modifiers. While the community has seen an extension added to the raid, players will have to start farming for Pinnacles with a 1530 power requirement from the weekly reset.

The upcoming week doesn't have a lot to offer except a few challenges, the new Lightblade Nightfall, and bonus rewards upon completion. While this is the first time Lighblade is going to be in the Nightfall pool, players await the modifiers and enemies coming alongside this mission.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset of March 8

1) Lightblade Nightfall and bonus rewards

Lightblade Strike final boss, Alak Hul (Image via Bungie)

Lightblade is the newest Strike activity that was added with The Witch Queen expansion. It is a part of the main campaign, where players need to go through Queen's Bailey with a bunch of Hives, ride a ferry, and defeat Alak Hul at the end.

With most of the enemies being Hive in this mission, players can expect Unstoppable and Barrier Champions in higher tier activities. While there isn't much to go on in terms of the upcoming Nightfall weapons in the pool, the strike will grant bonus rewards after each completion.

2) Vault of Glass challenge

Vault of Glass raid entrance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The community will get a chance to clear the "Strangers in Time" challenge in the Vault of Glass raid for extra Powerful gear. To clear this up, players must defeat the Wyverns and the Praetorians at the same time on both Venus and Mars.

Possible rewards from this encounter include Fatebringer Hand Cannon, Found Verdict Shotgun, Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher, Legendary Helmet, and Leg Armor.

3) Vow of the Disciple challenge

Vow of the Disciple all symbols with names (Image via Reddit/nerdorado)

For the first week of Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple without the contest modifiers, players can expect the "On my Go" challenge. To crack this, the Abated Adherents need to be killed after they start attacking an obelisk in the Acquisition encounter.

The loot pool from the chest is still unknown, but everyone has a chance to gain two Pinnacles after completing the challenge.

