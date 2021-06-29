Destiny 2 weekly reset time for June 29th: When does it happen, regional timings, and more

There's roughly a month to go for Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer, with another weekly reset happening today, like every other Tuesday. Activities, bounties, and NPCs like Xur shift around after the weekly reset, so players grinding in the last few hours should know when the game reboots.

If the weekly activities have already been completed, Guardians can once again dive into the fray for more loot. In addition, different weekly bounties can be obtained to set the pace and goals for the upcoming week.

Times for Destiny 2's weekly reset

While Destiny 2's reset happens around the world, different time zones can make it slightly more difficult for players. If Guardians aren't familiar with time zone conversions, here's a quick guide to when the reset will happen in various locations:

6pm in British Summer Time - United Kingdom & Portugal

7pm in Central European Summer Time - France, Germany, Spain, Italy, etc.

10am in Pacific Time - California/Western United States

12pm (Noon) in Central Time - Texas through Alabama/Central United States

1pm in Eastern Standard Time - Eastern United States

3am in Australian Eastern Standard Time - Sydney/Eastern Australia

Thanks to everyone that came through tonight. I'm loving Outer Worlds so much, despite getting distracted by all the loot😅



Thanks to @Hullitude @knoddy7 and @t0futac0 for the big raids tonight ♥️



We will be back tomorrow @ noon for Destiny 2 reset — Karl (@Kollozus) June 29, 2021

Guardians who want to push out as many quests and activities for the week need to know when it ends. Grinding for the entire week in a game like Destiny 2 seems almost endless, but the rewards from quests and strikes make it worth it in the end.

Going in on reset today in Destiny 2! Gonna be live a little earlier today. 11am PST 😁 — Viz 👾 (@BrothaViz) June 29, 2021

The reset in Destiny 2 also helps many streamers coordinate with their viewers on when to properly begin a session.

With every reset, the Nightfall map rotation switches to new strikes that reward successful Guardians with powerful loot, which differ each week. The Insight Terminus will likely be the next strike available since The Glassway took the Nightfall slot last week (and the final hours of today).

Guardins should be wary of the reset and complete as many active quests and activities as they can before new ones take their place. The hard work will begin in the next few hours for those eager to get a head start.

Edited by Gautham Balaji