Where is Xur this week in Destiny 2 (June 25th-29th)

Guardians in Destiny 2 scramble every weekend to find Xur and his collection of exotic gear to advance their arsenal to the best loadout possible. Xur's famous for hiding in weird, hard to reach locations on the Tower, IO, Titan, Nessus, or in the European Dead Zone.

Xur's offered wares include one weapon or one armor piece for each type of Guardian. He only accepts Exotic Shards as currency to purchase his gear, so be sure to have plenty saved up.

Xur's location 6-25-21 in Destiny 2

Xur's hiding in the European Dead Zone this weekend near the Winding Cove named location. Winding Cove is on the southwestern part of the EDZ map with a fast travel point right beside it.

Image via Bungie

This isn't an area that Xur has occupied for quite some time, but he'll be there for Guardians to interact with until the 29th. Here's what Xur has available for purchase this weekend in the Destiny 2 EDZ:

Cerberus+1

An Exotic auto rifle from the Destiny 2 Forsaken expansion, Cerberus+1 rolls in with a 360 rpm rate of fire with four barrels instead of one. This is a great weapon for crowd control at short to medium ranges due to its interesting fire pattern.

Raiden Flux

This piece of gear is an Exotic Hunter armor that increases damage output by the Hunter's Arc Staff. It could have been obtained as a reward for the Riptide quest on Titan if players were using the Hunter class.

Crest of Alpha Lupi

The Titan Exotic chest piece is the Crest of Alpha Lupi that generates additional Orbs of Light from Supers and a healing pulse from Barricade. It can be found nearly anywhere that Exotics can be picked up, but it's in Xur's shop this weekend.

Nezarec's Sin

Nezarec's Sin is the Warlock Exotic helmet that supports ability cooldowns by reducing them when players get void-based kills. This helmet could take void builds to the next level if Destiny 2 Guardians can afford the cost.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod