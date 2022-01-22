“A super bul**hit way to manipulate people”: Destiny provides his take on responsibility for someone’s mental illness

Steven “Destiny” Bonnell talked about emotional manipulation during his latest stream. While discussing his ongoing drama with Twitch streamer Ana Voir, he expressed his views on using mental illness as a way to manipulate people.

Prompted by a viewer asking about his views on "people faking suicidal thoughts to gain sympathy," Steven exclaimed his firm opposition to the notion. When asked about his course of action if he was threatened by Ana Voir’s fans in relation to her depleting mental health, Steven gave the following response:

“You can’t let other people make their mental illness your problem. Don’t let anyone blackmail you, into doing something you are uncomfortable with, because of their state of mind. That is a super bul**hit way to manipulate people.”

Ana Voir was accused of stalking Destiny. In her recent streams, she took to calling the Twitch streamer an “emotional abuser” who had the power to destroy her due to his huge following on the platform.

Destiny clears his stance

The clip has been extracted from Destiny’s reaction stream to Ana's claims.

Destiny, earlier in the stream, mentioned his personal connection with the topic. While expressing how he lost two of his closest friends to mental illnesses, he displayed his strong disapproval of people using mental illness to exploit and manipulate others for their benefit.

“There are a lot of people who do this. Especially the ‘Oh, if you break-up with me, I’ll kill myself’. Like, that type of s***.”

Steven's reaction was heavily influenced by Ana Voir’s claims of her mental health, specifically her actions to hold him responsible for it and gain public sympathy. He advised those in similar situations on how to perceive the issue.

He strongly believes that the responsibility of the actions undertaken by such manipulative people lies with those people themselves:

“There’s no reason to let anyone control you that way and it’s not your responsibility.”

While giving his opinion, Bonell does clarify that he was only referring to baseless instances of blaming someone for mental health issues, and not actual cases which stemmed from real abuse.

“If people f****** kill themselves or whatever, that says a whole lot more about them than anything you did to them. Well, unless you’re like literally abusing or bullying someone.”

Fans criticize Twitch

Redditors, while agreeing with Destiny's take on the topic, gravitated towards criticizing Twitch for its culture of such blame-shifting regarding the mental health of its creators.

Fans do, however, remain sensitive to the issue. Some displayed a sense of concern for Ana Voir, whose accusations initiated the discourse.

The topic, albeit a sensitive one, is sure to initiate more discussions from other streamers on the platform. Fans can expect further interesting takes in the near future.

