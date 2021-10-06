DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Galatasary League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

After Day 1 of the Play-In stage in the League of Legends 2021 Worlds tournament, both Galatasary and DetonatioN FocusMe played 2 games. GS stands atop group B at 2-0 while DFM falls in the middle of the pack at 1-1. In both of GS' games, they thrashed their opponents, keeping UOL and BYG unable to rally. DFM played a good match against UOL, but they allowed Cloud9 to walk all over them.

Galatasary is 1 of the 2 favorites to win the League of Legends Play-In group B along with Cloud9, and if DFM continues to draft like they did against the LCS Play-In team, they won't make it much further in Worlds. For GS, however, they need to keep the steam rolling behind their carries as they look to advance to 3-0 against DFM on October 6.

Predictions and statistics for DFM vs. GS that League of Legends fans need to know

Galatasary will defeat DetonatioN FocusMe, but it will be a closer League of Legends game than C9 vs. DFM, if their opponent learns from their mistakes in the draft. DFM might also look to make a substitution, but nothing's been said so far. The team's crucial mistake against C9 was allowing both Perkz and Fudge to play hard carry champions. The pair's poor coordination was the final nail in the team's coffin. Expect GS to win the match and stay above everyone else in group B.

Yohan Markov @Esports_Person Galatasaray looking fresh, I was a doubter and they are proving me wrong lol @AdelChouadria was always telling me they will be top 2 Galatasaray looking fresh, I was a doubter and they are proving me wrong lol @AdelChouadria was always telling me they will be top 2

GS's Alive and Crazy can carry their team on a nice run in the Group stage of the League of Legends Worlds if they manage to pull off the same synergy. They were able to handle a great solo carry like Doggo from BYG; they were able to close out their game against UOL, and they were able to select decent champions in the drafts that match their playstyle.

DFM needs to repeat the magic they held against UOL in their first League of Legends game where they locked their opponent down from the get go. Otherwise, this match may get out of hand.

Neither of these 2 teams have played against each other in the last calendar year, so their head-to-head remains 0-0.

The DFM vs. GS match will start at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time, and League of Legends fans can catch the game on the League of Legends Esports' YouTube page and official Twitter page. Everything is going to revolve around DFM's Aria and Yutapon if they want a win, and here's what both teams will look like heading into the game:

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

GS

Top - Kim "Crazy" Jae-hee

Jungle - Berk "Mojito" Kocaman

Mid - Onur Can "Bolulu" Demirol

ADC - Noh "Alive" Jin-wook

Support - Onur "Zergsting" Ünalan

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

