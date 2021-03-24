Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, country, subscribers and more in March 2021

Devendra Singh, aka Dev Alone, is a handicapped Free Fire YouTuber who has gained a lot of popularity, courtesy of his scintillating skills in the battle royale game.

The Indian content creator currently has 1.08 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID and stats

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Dev Alone's lifetime stats

Dev Alone has played 19872 squad matches and has secured 6519 victories, translating to a win rate of 32.80%. He has 63428 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.75.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2226 games and has triumphed in 477 of them, making his win rate 21.42%. With 6674 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

Dev Alone has also played 1726 solo matches and has won on 246 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.25%. He has 6157 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Merz: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Dev Alone's ranked stats

Dev Alone has played 322 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 69 of them, making his win rate 21.42%. In the process, he has bagged 1096 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The content creator has also played 11 ranked duo matches and has 3 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.27%. With a K/D ratio of 4.50, he has 36 frags in these matches.

Dev Alone has played 9 ranked solo games and has a single Booyah, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Dev Alone's YouTube channel

Dev Alone began his journey on YouTube by posting his first video in June 2019. His videos currently have over 50 million views combined.

As mentioned before, Dev Alone has 1.08 million subscribers on YouTube. Click here to visit his channel.

Dev Alone's social media accounts

Advertisement

Here are the links to Dev Alone's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?