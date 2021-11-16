Device not compatible error in PUBG New State: All you need to know

PUBG New State is Krafton’s latest standalone game that had its global launch five days ago. While many players could play the game after the worldwide launch, some struggled to download the game due to the “device not compatible” error.

Some players faced this issue on the global launch day, while others experienced it during pre-registration. There are a few reasons that could cause the Google Play Store to display this message.

Note: The suggested fix is only for PUBG New State players on Android devices.

Possible reasons for “device not compatible” error in PUBG New State

PUBG New State is a game that promises dynamic gameplay and high-tier graphics that will contribute to an immersive gaming experience. In this case, the game can be a little demanding in terms of utilizing the resources.

Such games require suitable hardware to run smoothly without any issues. However, the devs at PUBG New State have tried their best to optimize the title even for low to mid-range phones.

PUBG New State, like every other application on the Play Store, has a system requirements list. To download it, the device must have a 64-bit processor with a minimum of 2 GB RAM, and the operating system should be Android 6.0 or higher.

If the device fails to meet any of the requirements above, PUBG New State cannot be downloaded on the device.

Suggested fix to resolve “device not compatible” error

Some smartphones were not able to download PUBG New State despite meeting all the requirements. This could be due to a glitch on Google’s end, but it might get resolved by following these steps:

Open “Settings”

Navigate to “Apps”

Locate “Google Play Store” and click on “Storage”

Select the “Clear cache” option

Close the Play Store and open it again

Search for PUBG New State

Download the game

It is important to note that this suggested fix does not guarantee to resolve the issue altogether. If corrupted files are in the cache, clearing them could potentially solve the problem, allowing players to download PUBG New State.

It is essential first to check if the device meets all the requirements before attempting the fix above.

