Devsisters set to launch new mobile game Brixity: Release date, how to pre-register, early access schedule, and more

Brixity is an upcoming sandbox city-building title by Devsisters, the South Korean company behind Cookie Run: Kingdom. It is set in 2523 when the Earth has become barren. As Brixmaster, players must design their city with substances called Brix. Pre-registrations for the game are open on both Android and iOS devices.

This article provides information on the launch date of Devsisters' upcoming release, how to pre-register and apply for early access, and the rewards pre-registered players will get.

When will Brixity release on mobile?

The game will release as a free-to-play title on Android and iOS devices (Image via Devsisters)

Brixity will be released on August 24, 2023, for Android and iOS devices as a free-to-play title. Before the official launch, a limited number of players will be able to download the early access and test the game first-hand. However, one must pre-register to apply for early access.

How to pre-register for Brixity on mobile

Android and iOS users can pre-register on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store (Image via Devsisters)

Brixity is open for worldwide pre-registration on Android and iOS devices. Devsisters has announced several perks for pre-registered users, including milestone rewards, bonus rewards, and Early Access opportunities.

Follow these simple steps to pre-register for this city-builder title:

Open Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS. Type the game's name on the Search bar and hit enter. Tap the title’s icon to enter its page after the results appear. Tap the Install button on Google Play Store and Pre-Order button on the App Store to register successfully.

You can also pre-register via the title’s official website at https://www.thebrixity.com/en/ and enter your email address. Tick the "Consent to the collection and use of personal information" box, and hit the Pre-Register button.

You can also scan a QR Code on the website from your handheld to pre-register.

Brixity pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration milestone rewards (Image via Devsisters)

Devsisters has several pre-registration rewards for players to get a headstart in the title when it releases. Existing Cookie Run Kingdom and Cookie Run Oven players will also get freebies as a bonus for pre-registering. Here are the details:

Milestone Rewards

Here are the details of the milestones and rewards:

Hitting 50k pre-registrations milestone: 2,000 Coins

Hitting 100k pre-registrations milestone: 1 Special Brix Coupon

Hitting 300k pre-registrations milestone: 1,000 Crystals

Hitting 500k pre-registrations milestone: 10 Pipo Invitation Coupon

Hitting one million pre-registrations milestone: Maggie character Master Blueprint creator

Here are the details of bonuses that Cookie Run Oven and Cookie Run Kingdom players will get:

Brixity Bonus: 500 Crystals

Cookie Run Kingdom and Cookie Run Oven Bonus: 1,500 Crystals and 500 Rainbow Cubes

In addition to these excellent rewards, players will get 300 Crystals and a free Pipo permit to save their spot on 2523 Earth. Moreover, pre-registered users can also apply for early access to the upcoming Android and iOS game.

How to apply for Brixity Early Access

Apply for early access via the title's official website (Image via Devsisters)

You can apply for early access until August 7, 2023, at midnight PDT. The early access test phase will start on August 9, 2023, and end on August 20, 2023.

Here are the steps to apply for early access:

Open the website and scroll down until you see the Apply for Early Access button. Tap on it and enter your email address used while pre-registration. Agree to Consent to the collection and use of personal information, and hit OK.

Early access will only be available on Android devices via Google Play Store. Additionally, only a limited number of applicants will be able to play it.

Selected users will receive a code on their email address to download the app. They will retain progress and payments in the early access phase when the game officially launches.