Diablo Immortal Guide: Crusader class Skills, Primary Attack, and more

Diablo Immortal finally brings Blizzard’s iconic series to mobile phones. Chronologically taking place between Diablo II and Diablo III, the game blends in the art style, gameplay loop, and the tone of the two titles.

The free-to-play, massively multiplayer online, action RPG Diablo Immortal is available on Android and iOS and is currently in open beta on PC.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

Diablo Immortal Crusader class Primary Attack and Skills detailed

The Crusader class was first introduced in the Diablo III expansion, Reaper of Souls. Based on the Paladin class from Diablo II, The Crusader has mid-ranged spells at their disposal.

In Diablo Immortal, the Crusader class is best described as a Tank, which is useful in both group and solo play. The class is good for supporting other players with their party-wide damage and mitigation buffs.

Story continues below ad

Crusader class unlocks Punish Primary Attack along with Spinning Shield and Sweep Attack Skills at Level 1. Here's a detailed look at the different Primary Attacks and Skills for the Crusader class in Diablo Immortal.

Primary Attacks

Punish (level 1) - Deal damage to an enemy while briefly increasing your block chance.

- Deal damage to an enemy while briefly increasing your block chance. Sacred Fire (level 34) - Add holy fire to your weapon's attack and deal additional damage to enemies in areas ahead of you.

Skills

Spinning Shield (level 1) - Throw your shield, damaging every enemy it hits and pulling them in as it returns.

- Throw your shield, damaging every enemy it hits and pulling them in as it returns. Sweep Attack (level 1) - Use a charged flail attack to damage enemies in front of you. It can be charged to increase damage and knock back enemies at full power.

- Use a charged flail attack to damage enemies in front of you. It can be charged to increase damage and knock back enemies at full power. Shield Glare (level 3) - Deal damage to enemies and blind them for a short time.

- Deal damage to enemies and blind them for a short time. Falling Sword (level 8) - Fire your sword at a location to deal area damage and then jump to the sword to deal additional damage on landing as you retrieve it.

- Fire your sword at a location to deal area damage and then jump to the sword to deal additional damage on landing as you retrieve it. Draw and Quarter (level 15) - Use a celestial warhorse to increase movement speed and attack, while chains bind and drag up to eight enemies for extra damage. Also removes all movement impairments.

- Use a celestial warhorse to increase movement speed and attack, while chains bind and drag up to eight enemies for extra damage. Also removes all movement impairments. Consecration (level 20) - Bless the ground around you, dealing damage to all enemies inside the area.

- Bless the ground around you, dealing damage to all enemies inside the area. Judgment (level 28) - 'Judge' all the enemies in a given area, dealing damage and slowing them. The area center will also explode after a short time for additional damage.

- 'Judge' all the enemies in a given area, dealing damage and slowing them. The area center will also explode after a short time for additional damage. Holy Banner (level 38) - Place a banner that increases allies' critical change but decreases critical damage.

- Place a banner that increases allies' critical change but decreases critical damage. Shield Charge (level 41) - Charge forward, damaging all enemies in your path.

- Charge forward, damaging all enemies in your path. Sacred Chain (level 44) - Throw out chains that move between enemies damaging and stunning them. (Stun effect removed by damage.)

- Throw out chains that move between enemies damaging and stunning them. (Stun effect removed by damage.) Condemn (level 47) - A chargeable explosion that damages all nearby enemies.

- A chargeable explosion that damages all nearby enemies. Conjuration of Light (level 50) - A beam of holy light that makes you and your allies invulnerable for a short duration.

Diablo Immortal recently launched on Android and iOS and is currently in Open Beta on PC. Players can jump right into the MMO action RPG today and try out the Crusader Class for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far