Diablo Immortal guide: How to farm legendaries and other high-tier gears without spending real-life money?

With its release on June 1, Diablo Immortal is the next chapter in one of the most iconic franchises in the gaming world. The series is considered to be one of the founding pillars of the ARPG genre, and Blizzard seems to have taken a new direction with their latest release. While there are certainly different aspects of the new game, a few things like the collection of gears remain rather important as always. When it comes to gears, legendary ones are generally sought after the most by players.

Released as a free-to-play title. Diablo Immortal is available on both PC and mobile phones. The game offers cross-progression and crossplay, allowing players to carry over their saves on different platforms easily. Gears are one of the foremost things players should look to collect as they improve their characters. While legendary gears might be the golden apple, getting one without spending real money could require some effort from players.

It's possible to acquire legendary gears in Diablo Immortal without spending real money

The easiest way for any Diablo Immortal player will be to spend money on in-app purchases. However, not everyone might wish to spend their hard-earned wealth on a free-to-play title. Thankfully, there's a way for them to farm legendary gears, although it only unlocks after hitting a certain level.

Players will be required to finish the main story campaign and max their player levels. This will allow them to access Hell 2 in Diablo Immortal, where the real fun begins. However, reaching maximum player levels can take some time, and players will need to complete the codex tasks aside from the campaign.

Once a player can access Hell 2, players will have to participate in World Events. These events take place routinely and don't take long to complete. However, these events are extremely difficult and require good coordination amongst all the players involved. Essentially, certain Paragon Levels will be needed to get the job done, but players have a workaround.

This event will generally not be a problem for those who have sufficient Paragon Levels. However, those with weaker gears and lower levels can also get legendary gears as loot. All they need to do is stay on the edge of the map and survive the ordeal.

Once a round is done successfully, players can get different loot, including gears. However, they should always look to deal damage by landing some safe shots from a distance. This is required to ensure that the player will be considered in the reward pool.

These gears are usually higher-level rewards that the players can avail themselves of. This can include legendary gears, which players will be able to get without spending any real-life money. This process is time-consuming, but farming great gears in Diablo Immortal, once players get used to it, becomes only a matter of time.

When it comes to gears in the system, Diablo Immortal truly shines through. There is a wide variety of it that players can obtain as different rewards, and they include iconic ones from games like Diablo III. This makes it more interesting for players to grind for legendary gears.

