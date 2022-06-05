Diablo Immortal Guide: Monk class - Skills, Primary Attack, and more

Diablo Immortal, the recently released free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game, has already garnered attention from both mobile and PC fans.

Chronologically, Diablo Immortal is set between Diablo II and Diablo III. The game blends in the sober tone of the former with the vibrant art style of the latter. The game launches with six playable familiar classes from previous entries in the franchise.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

Diablo Immortal class Monk - Primary Attack and Skills

The Monk class was first introduced as part of Diablo and later made a return in Diablo III. The class is themed around martial arts, as it blends elemental attacks with agile forms of attack. The core element of the melee-based class is to be fast and agile, while also having great mobility, allowing players to dash around enemies and move quickly through the battlefield.

Story continues below ad

As one of the six playable classes of Diablo Immortal, this fast and agile class stands in stark contrast to the heavier Barbarian and Crusader classes. The class unlocks the Fist of Thunder Primary Attack along with Cyclone Strike and Flying Kick as Skills at Level 1. With that being said, let’s take a look at the different Primary Attacks and Skills for the Monk class in Diablo Immortal.

Primary Attacks

Fist of Thunder (level 1) - A teleporting punch that jumps you to an enemy for three hits before you can teleport again.

A teleporting punch that jumps you to an enemy for three hits before you can teleport again. Deadly Reach (level 34) - A ranged attack that damages a target and transmits partial damage to enemies behind it.

Story continues below ad

Skills

Cyclone Strike (level 1) - A chargeable attack that pulls in enemies and deals damage.

- A chargeable attack that pulls in enemies and deals damage. Flying Kick (level 1) - A targeted, ranged kick that damages enemies and knocks them away.

- A targeted, ranged kick that damages enemies and knocks them away. Seven-Sided Strike (level 3) - Move rapidly within an area to damage the enemies contained within it.

- Move rapidly within an area to damage the enemies contained within it. Wave Strike (level 8) - A chargeable wave of energy that carries enemies and explodes to damage all nearby enemies at the end.

- A chargeable wave of energy that carries enemies and explodes to damage all nearby enemies at the end. Mystic Strike (level 15) - Dash forward, leaving a spirit behind that follows after a brief pause to pull enemies to you and damage them.

- Dash forward, leaving a spirit behind that follows after a brief pause to pull enemies to you and damage them. Exploding Palm (level 20) - A directed attack that damages enemies and inflicts bleed damage. Enemies killed by bleeding explode and damage others.

- A directed attack that damages enemies and inflicts bleed damage. Enemies killed by bleeding explode and damage others. Shield of Zen (level 28) - A shield that can be used by the Monk or given to an ally which absorbs damage for a short time. Using it on an ally transports you to their location and gives you both the shield.

- A shield that can be used by the Monk or given to an ally which absorbs damage for a short time. Using it on an ally transports you to their location and gives you both the shield. Inner Sanctuary (level 38) - Places a circle of protection that reduces damage to you and your allies.

- Places a circle of protection that reduces damage to you and your allies. Wave of Light (level 41) - Fires out a wave of light that damages enemies.

- Fires out a wave of light that damages enemies. Imprisoned Fist (level 44) - An attack that damages and immobilizes the enemy it strikes.

- An attack that damages and immobilizes the enemy it strikes. Flying Dragon (level 47) - A flying attack that pulls in enemies and damages them when you reach the end.

- A flying attack that pulls in enemies and damages them when you reach the end. Mystic Allies (level 50) - Summons two spirits to fight alongside you.

Story continues below ad

The Monk is one of the six playable classes in Diablo Immortal, the fantasy MMO action RPG developed by Blizzard. The game is available on Android and iOS, with its open beta accessible on PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far