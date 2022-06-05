Diablo Immortal Guide: Wizard class - Skills, Primary Attack, and more

Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play mobile-first iteration of Blizzard’s iconic franchise recently released on Android and iOS and is available in open beta on PC. the game blends in the vibrant art style of Diablo III with the somber tone of Diablo II to present a unique and easily accessible Diablo experience.

The massively multiplayer online action role-playing game Diablo Immortal chronologically takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III and brings back many familiar classes from both titles.

Originally introduced in Diablo III, the Wizard class was Blizzard’s way of distinguishing itself from the Sorceress class. The Wizard is best described as a ‘glass cannon’ class and focuses on ranged magic attacks.

The Wizard Class presents itself as an alternative for the Sorceress class of Diablo II and the Sorcerer from Diablo I. It had crowd control abilities while being a heavy damage dealer from a range.

The Wizard unlocks Magic Missile Primary Attack as well as Arcane Wind and Scorch Skills at level 1. Here's an in-depth look at the different Primary Attacks and Skills for the Wizard class in Diablo Immortal.

Primary Attacks

Magic Missile (level 1) - Fire a magic projectile to inflict damage on a target.

- Fire a magic projectile to inflict damage on a target. Electrocute (level 34) - Fires lighting that damages and chains between enemies.

Skills

Arcane Wind (level 1) - Fires out a wind blast that damages enemies and knocks them back. It can be charged to increase damage and range.

- Fires out a wind blast that damages enemies and knocks them back. It can be charged to increase damage and range. Scorch (level 1) - Sends out a fireball that damages and knocks back enemies while setting the ground beneath it on fire for additional damage.

- Sends out a fireball that damages and knocks back enemies while setting the ground beneath it on fire for additional damage. Lighting Nova (level 3) - Fires ten balls of lightning away from you that then return, damaging enemies in both directions.

- Fires ten balls of lightning away from you that then return, damaging enemies in both directions. Ray of Frost (level 8) - Fires an ice beam in a direction damaging and freezing enemies it hits.

- Fires an ice beam in a direction damaging and freezing enemies it hits. Teleport (level 15) - A short-range teleport in the direction you're facing. Has three charges.

- A short-range teleport in the direction you're facing. Has three charges. Ice Crystal (level 20) - Summons an ice crystal at a given location that damages and freezes enemies over time before exploding for extra damage.

- Summons an ice crystal at a given location that damages and freezes enemies over time before exploding for extra damage. Disintegrate (level 28) - A beam of directable energy that inflicts stacking damage over time.

- A beam of directable energy that inflicts stacking damage over time. Black Hole (level 38) - Creates a back hole that draws in and damages enemies.

Creates a back hole that draws in and damages enemies. Meteor (level 41) - Calls down a meteor that damages and stuns enemies in the impact area and sets the ground on fire to inflict additional damage.

Calls down a meteor that damages and stuns enemies in the impact area and sets the ground on fire to inflict additional damage. Ice Armor (level 44) - Creates a protective Ice barrier that shatters after a while to inflict damage on nearby enemies.

Creates a protective Ice barrier that shatters after a while to inflict damage on nearby enemies. Arcane Torrent (level 47) - Fires numerous magic projectiles that deal damage to enemies in an area.

Fires numerous magic projectiles that deal damage to enemies in an area. Slow Time (level 50) - Create an area of slow time that reduces affected enemies' attack and movement speed.

The Wizard class is one of six classes in Diablo Immortal, the recently released MMO action RPG. The free-to-play title is available on Android and iOS and is currently available in open beta on PC.

