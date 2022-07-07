Diablo Immortal Season 2: All Bloodsworn Battle Pass ranks and rewards

A month has flown by since Diablo Immortal's release, and it has been a busy period for the game. The game has grabbed headlines for good and bad reasons, but the show must continue. The second season is here, and so is a brand new battle pass with different rewards. The battle pass usually contains free and paid paths that players can earn for extra stuff in exchange for money.

Diablo Immortal has made franchise debut on mobile phones as players can experience it at no additional cost. Unfortunately, the solid core experience has been let down by some of the monetization schemes adopted by Blizzard.

Things like legendary crests and gems have made the game pay-to-win, as anyone who spends substantially will have an advantage. While the battle pass might not be that big of a difference-maker, it can reward players with different things. Players will require all the important information to maximize their reward potential.

Blizzard has named Diablo Immortal's Season 2 pass Bloodsworn

Like the first season, Season 2's pass comes in three separate tiers. The base version is free and is available to all the players. For those willing to spend money, there are two available options.

The Empowered Pass will unlock the premium path, while the Collector's Empowered Pass will do the same as the former, along with additional goodies for the players.

Season 2's pass also has 40 ranks of rewards to unlock. Here's the complete list of all the rewards players will be able to obtain on the free path:

1 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

2 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

3 - Enchanted Dust, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

4 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

5 - Rare Chest x3, Hilts x150

6 - HIlts x500

7 - Normal Gems x3

8 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

9 - Hilts x500

10 - Mystery Legendary Off-hand

11 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

12 - Rare CHest, Hilts x150

13 - Hilts x500

14 - Normal Gems x3

15 - Hilts x500, Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem

16 - Charm x4, HIlts x150

17 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

18 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150

19 - Hilts x500

20 - Legendary Chest, Hilts x150

21 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

22 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150

23 - Hilts x500

24 - Normal Gems x3

25 - Rare Chest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

26 - Reforge Stone x 3, Hilts x150

27 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

28 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150

29 - Hilts x500

30 - Mystery Reforge Stone, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

31 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

32 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150

33 - Hilts x500

34 - Normal Gems x3

35 - Rare Chest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

36 - Charm x4, Hilts x150

37 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150

38 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150

39 - Hilts x500

40 - Legendary Gem Fervent Fang

Here are all the rewards that Diablo Immortal players will get by unlocking the Empowered Pass.

1 - Bloodsworn Weapon, Legendary Gem Fervent Fang

2 - Scoria x5

3 - Normal Gems x3

4 - Rare Crest x3

5 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening

6 - Scoria x5

7 - Normal Gems x3

8 - Aspirant's Keys x6

9 - Scoria x5

10 - Legendary Crest

11 - Normal Gems x3

12 - Aspirant's Keys x6

13 - Scoria x5

14 - Normal Gems x3

15 - Chat Emoji

16 - Rare Crest x3

17 - Scoria x5

18 - Normal Gems x3

19 - Aspirant's Keys x6

20 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening

21 - Scoria x5

22 - Normal Gems x3

23 - Aspirant's Keys x6

24 - Scoria x5

25 - Legendary Crest

26 - Normal Gems x3

27 - Rare Crest x3

28 - Scoria x5

29 - Normal Gems x3

30 - Chat Emoji

31 - Aspirant's Keys x6

32 - Scoria x5

33 - Normal Gems x3

34 - Aspirant's Keys x6

35 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening

36 - Scoria x5

37 - Normal Gems x3

38 - Rare Crest x3

39 - Scoria x5

40 - Bloodsworn Armor, Legendary Gem Fervent Fang

While Diablo Immortal's Season 2 pass looks identical, players have less than 28 days to complete all the ranks at the time of writing. It's unclear why there has been a reduction in the total allotted time from what was there in the previous season of Diablo Immortal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far