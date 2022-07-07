Diablo Immortal Season 2: All Bloodsworn Battle Pass ranks and rewards

A month has flown by since Diablo Immortal's release, and it has been a busy period for the game. The game has grabbed headlines for good and bad reasons, but the show must continue. The second season is here, and so is a brand new battle pass with different rewards. The battle pass usually contains free and paid paths that players can earn for extra stuff in exchange for money.
Diablo Immortal has made franchise debut on mobile phones as players can experience it at no additional cost. Unfortunately, the solid core experience has been let down by some of the monetization schemes adopted by Blizzard.
Things like legendary crests and gems have made the game pay-to-win, as anyone who spends substantially will have an advantage. While the battle pass might not be that big of a difference-maker, it can reward players with different things. Players will require all the important information to maximize their reward potential.
Blizzard has named Diablo Immortal's Season 2 pass Bloodsworn
Like the first season, Season 2's pass comes in three separate tiers. The base version is free and is available to all the players. For those willing to spend money, there are two available options.
The Empowered Pass will unlock the premium path, while the Collector's Empowered Pass will do the same as the former, along with additional goodies for the players.
Season 2's pass also has 40 ranks of rewards to unlock. Here's the complete list of all the rewards players will be able to obtain on the free path:
- 1 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 2 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 3 - Enchanted Dust, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 4 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 5 - Rare Chest x3, Hilts x150
- 6 - HIlts x500
- 7 - Normal Gems x3
- 8 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 9 - Hilts x500
- 10 - Mystery Legendary Off-hand
- 11 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 12 - Rare CHest, Hilts x150
- 13 - Hilts x500
- 14 - Normal Gems x3
- 15 - Hilts x500, Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem
- 16 - Charm x4, HIlts x150
- 17 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 18 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150
- 19 - Hilts x500
- 20 - Legendary Chest, Hilts x150
- 21 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 22 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150
- 23 - Hilts x500
- 24 - Normal Gems x3
- 25 - Rare Chest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 26 - Reforge Stone x 3, Hilts x150
- 27 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 28 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150
- 29 - Hilts x500
- 30 - Mystery Reforge Stone, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 31 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 32 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150
- 33 - Hilts x500
- 34 - Normal Gems x3
- 35 - Rare Chest, Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 36 - Charm x4, Hilts x150
- 37 - Scrap Materials x150, Hilts x150
- 38 - Rare Chest, Hilts x150
- 39 - Hilts x500
- 40 - Legendary Gem Fervent Fang
Here are all the rewards that Diablo Immortal players will get by unlocking the Empowered Pass.
- 1 - Bloodsworn Weapon, Legendary Gem Fervent Fang
- 2 - Scoria x5
- 3 - Normal Gems x3
- 4 - Rare Crest x3
- 5 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening
- 6 - Scoria x5
- 7 - Normal Gems x3
- 8 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 9 - Scoria x5
- 10 - Legendary Crest
- 11 - Normal Gems x3
- 12 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 13 - Scoria x5
- 14 - Normal Gems x3
- 15 - Chat Emoji
- 16 - Rare Crest x3
- 17 - Scoria x5
- 18 - Normal Gems x3
- 19 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 20 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening
- 21 - Scoria x5
- 22 - Normal Gems x3
- 23 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 24 - Scoria x5
- 25 - Legendary Crest
- 26 - Normal Gems x3
- 27 - Rare Crest x3
- 28 - Scoria x5
- 29 - Normal Gems x3
- 30 - Chat Emoji
- 31 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 32 - Scoria x5
- 33 - Normal Gems x3
- 34 - Aspirant's Keys x6
- 35 - Legendary Gem Seled's Weakening
- 36 - Scoria x5
- 37 - Normal Gems x3
- 38 - Rare Crest x3
- 39 - Scoria x5
- 40 - Bloodsworn Armor, Legendary Gem Fervent Fang
While Diablo Immortal's Season 2 pass looks identical, players have less than 28 days to complete all the ranks at the time of writing. It's unclear why there has been a reduction in the total allotted time from what was there in the previous season of Diablo Immortal.