Should you buy the Season One Battle Pass in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is the mobile answer to the classic dungeon-crawling RPG franchise, and that comes with some issues. The mobile gaming market gets a bad rap for its monetization, so the new entry in Blizzard's series has raised some tough questions.

When the game was announced, fans were unhappy to see the PC-centric franchise pivot to mobile. Although the game is available on PC, it is clearly designed for the mobile gaming market. With that in mind, it's time to look at the game's monetization model and see whether players should spend any money in the game.

What's in the Season One Battle Pass for Diablo Immortal?

Like most modern games, Diablo Immortal will be using a season model and selling season passes. The current Battle Pass works like many other games, with a free track and a paid track that offers different rewards.

Players unwilling to spend a dime on a free game will find that the free track has plenty of unlockables. The Premium track costs $4.99 and will be available for the entirety of the season. Players can also buy the Collector's Empowered Battle Pass for $14.99, which adds 14 more rewards to the track in the game.

The overwhelming majority of rewards in both tracks fo are resources. Hilts, gems, scrap materials, charms, chests, and many more resource items fill the free track. There are a couple of legendary gems and a weapon at the end, but it's mostly resources.

The paid track features many more resources but also throws in a couple of exclusive cosmetics. Paying for the premium track offers the benefits of both tracks, which means players will be stacking many items in immense numbers.

The premium Battle Pass grants a ton of Scoria, which can be forged and used to upgrade the Hellquary. The Empowered Track also includes plenty of Aspirant's Keys, which are important to the game's progression system.

The Free Pass vs. the Paid Pass in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal's free track doesn't feel particularly special, and the game works like most free games. It'll certainly feel as if the game demands cash, but the Season Pass isn't necessary for most players.

Items granted from the battle pass aren't essential and can be farmed elsewhere in most cases. A player can definitely get by without spending a dime. The Free Track offers a ton of benefits to dedicated players, but the paid track does offer a ton of useful aid.

Players who want to spend the cash will find that they still need to play the game to push the track along. The premium battle pass offers benefits to players willing to invest a ton of time into the game.

There are other microtransactions available in the game that will likely be a better return on investment for the money spent. The Battle Pass grants plenty of rewards, but directly purchasing Eternal Orbs is likely a better way to spend cash in the game.

Diablo Immortal is perfectly fine as a free-to-play experience. The Battle Pass is only necessary for those who intend to spend a ton of time with the game. Players can try it for free, and then decide if it warrants the $5 for the premium track in the game.

