Diamonds in Free Fire: Price, best uses, and other details

Like most other titles in the mobile segment, Garena Free Fire features in-game currencies required by the players for procuring innumerable enticing items. Users generally crave to obtain all the exclusive things for esthetic purposes.

Diamonds, the premium currency of the title, has various utilizations and is one of the game's most coveted assets. Many newer users do not know a lot about diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

This article provides a complete overview that includes price, best users, and other currency details.

Also read: How to pre-register for Free Fire Max in the MENA region

Diamonds in Free Fire: Price, best uses, and more details

Price and more

In-game top up

The following are the prices for the top up in Garena Free Fire:

Advertisement

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

With the first purchase, users will also be receiving the Joseph character for free. Moreover, developers of the game add several top up events that provide players with numerous items at no cost for topping up a specific number of diamonds.

Top-up event

Currently, the Midnight Samurai event is going on in Free Fire, and the following items are up for grabs:

Legend of the Swordsmen (Parachute) - Top up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall - Hayato the Guardian - Top up 500 diamonds

Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns - Top up 1000 diamonds

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon present at the top.

Click on the 'Diamond' icon

Step 2: Various top up options will appear on the screens of the players.

Step 3: Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase and make a successful payment to obtain them.

Also read: FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Best uses

Here are a few of the best users of diamonds in Free Fire:

#1 Elite Pass

Elite Pass in Free Fire

Advertisement

Elite Pass is a tier-based reward system for the title. It provides multiple items that users can earn by collecting badges. The pass has two paid variants - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle that users can avail of for 499 and 999 diamonds.

#2 Characters

Characters are a crucial part of Free Fire for the unique features that they possess. With updates and collaborations, several new characters are introduced into the game, with the latest additions being Maro and Xayne. Therefore, spending diamonds for characters is another wise choice.

#3 Pets

Advertisement

Pets in Free Fire

Similar to characters in the title, pets also offer users special skills. Each pet except for ‘Kitty’ and ‘Mechanical Pup’ has an ability that can aid the players to emerge victorious on the battlefield. Most of them can be purchased via the in-game shop.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop after OB27 update