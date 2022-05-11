"Did I just lose?" xQc wins a chess game and immediately gets demolished by next opponent

Felix “xQc” was playing some online chess in a recent livestream and wound up winning a match by checkmate. However, the second game did not quite go according to plan.

While talking about how great his previous match was, the streamer was quickly put into place by his opponent. Perhaps distracted by his chat, or by his own hubris, the streamer got swiftly put into checkmate after just four moves.

xQc gets overconfident and gets blown up in a chess match

(Clip begins at 3:40:46)

A recent xQc stream had some rousing games of chess, where the streamer won via checkmate in a lengthy battle. Cheering his success, he immediately moved on to another match, his chat popping off with the hype game.

“Yes! Yes! I am a mathematician! That was analytical!”

As the streamer crowed in victory, the next game had already begun, and chat said he had already blundered. Insisting he didn’t cheat, the current game was over before it had even begun. The player with the white pieces had already moved their queen into position, and xQc missed every chance he had to get out of the position he put himself in.

Moving a rook, he continued to talk about the previous game. The game went on as Felix spoke, and he continued to allow himself to get put into a dire situation.

“Guys, that was mathematical! Wait, is that checkmate? Did I just lose? Wait, hold up.”

xQc finally realized that the enemy Queen was right in line with his King, and all the other player had to do was take a pawn. At this point, if the streamer were to take the enemy Queen, their Bishop was right there, to create a further predicament - checkmate.

The defeat screen popped up and xQc just stared helplessly at the screen while his chat spammed OmegaLul emotes.

Reddit makes light of streamer’s defeat on Twitch

Naturally, the LiveStreamFails’ subreddit had a great deal of fun at xQc’s expense, mocking the streamer with memes. What was happening in the match was clear to everyone but the streamer, who was too focused on the previous match.

A few people talked about the game itself, saying the streamer had time to fix the problem he was in, but did not see it. Felix had several opportunities to at least stop mate and then checkmate, but instead of making the right moves, he blundered and lost.

A Redditor laughed at the streamer for having a 1,000 rating on Chess.com, but still got hit with Scholar Mate, which is a way for a player to defeat an opponent in four moves in chess.

It sounds like Felix could use a coach, and Reddit suggests that maybe Hikaru could coach him up and improve his chess skills. After all, Hikaru is a chess Grand Master. There's a lot of knowledge he could pass on to someone like the Juicer.

It was a hilarious moment in the stream, where he went from being a conquering hero in chess. Though Felix was hit with a very quick checkmate, it was incredibly entertaining for his audience and fans.

