A precious locket was handed down to Barth by his mother in Baldur's Gate 3. A Tiefling child named Meli stole this amulet. Barth is certain of this, but it remains a mystery since he can only prove it once he obtains it from the child. Players can find out whether or not Meli stole Barth's locket once they reach Emerald Grove druid enclave.

The druid enclave's leader, archdruid Halsin hired Barth because he is an adventurer. He then accuses the child, which creates tension within the community. This article provides details on the stolen amulet and how to solve this mystery.

Here is how players can discover whether Meli stole Barth's locket in Baldur's Gate 3.

Why did Meli steal Barth's locket in Baldur's Gate 3?

Barth in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Lairan Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, Meli cleverly steals the amulet in front of everyone. Looking at his backstory, he was a gang member in a crew led by the criminal mastermind, Mol. The gang was full of Tiefling children, and Meli being one, might have learned some bad habits.

His personality depicts that he is not an opportunist; instead, he is more of a sentimental child. That said, Barth saw Meli stealing his item from the chest. This incident starts when Meli runs away after picking up the precious object.

Barth starts to follow Meli, and their dialog begins as they head toward the high ground. Once players catch up to him, they will exchange a few words.

Barth, the adventurer, says, "Give it back, Kid."

Meli, a Tiefling child, says, "I already told you I don't have it. How stupid are you?"

This conversation infuriates Barth. Remember, players must use other Companions' help to uncover the reason why Meli stole the object. So, cast spells like Friends and Thaumaturgy on Meli before interacting with him. It is also recommended to add party members who know Intimidation or Persuasion.

Barth interrogating Meli (Image via Larian Studios)

Once players use any Skills mentioned above in Baldur's Gate 3, they will know why Meli stole Barth's locket. Although Meli stole the locket, Barth does not take it; instead, he lets the child keep it. He tells the adventurer that he did the theft because of his mother, who is not alright.

Barth lets Meli have the stolen amulet because he thinks it is okay to give it to him. He thinks his mother would be happy. This is just one of the storylines in the quest to find the truth about his locket. Players who add a Companion who knows how to read minds can find out the tale behind the locket from Barth in Baldur's Gate 3.