Did Pokimane really get an $80 million donation? Debunking the Twitch hoax

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" often takes the streaming landscape by storm, but the $80 million donation hoax still tops the list. The Legacy Streamer of the Year is one of the most popular figures in the gaming industry as of now, and has racked up over nine million followers on Twitch alone.

As is customary with the female content creator, the majority of her fan base consists avid admirers. One such "simp" became famous for a whopping donation of $80 million to his favorite streamer way back in 2021.

With that being said, the seemingly impossible donation would have been enough for the Legacy Streamer of the Year to buy herself a luxurious private island, but was that donation real or just a Twitch hoax for fame?

Debunking Pokimane $80 million dollar donation haox

During mid 2022, a clip titled "Simp Donates $80mil to Pokimane" began trending on multiple social media platforms wherein the Twitch star can be seen receiving a great donation during the livestream.

As one can already imagine, the video spread all over the internet like wildfire, eliciting quite a few reactions from viewers. As soon as the clip was made public, several fans chimed in to express their opinion on the matter.

Surprisingly, however, the donation wasn't real. Watching the original video will reveal that it was merely a meme that was made to take a jibe at her fans, especially "simps." Essentially, the original clip was one where popular YouTuber CallMeCarson snuck into Imane's gaming room and stole her personal diary.

The meme took the popular clip of Pokimane making a shocking face and instantly running away from her room. It was edited with Bryan Cranston in his iconic role as Walter White from Breaking Bad, saying his iconic dialogue, "say my name."

Of course, this was just a jab at the fact that followers donate massive amounts to to catch their favorite steamers' attention and get them to say their name out loud on livestream.

The viral clip caught Imane's attention as well and has over 10 million views on YouTube alone. As expected, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer was left in splits when she saw the video.

As per Imane herself, the edited video along with the hilarious music and background is quite hilarious and makes a good meme.

