"Did Valve seriously fire their sound designer?": DOTA 2 fans are unhappy with Phantom Assassin Persona's audio effects

Part 1 of the Battle Pass 2022 was released earlier this month, and DOTA 2 players have not been impressed with what is up for grabs. According to the players, some items that have been a staple over the years are missing, leveling up is more difficult this year, and many of the advertised cosmetics are "Coming Soon."

One such "Coming Soon" item was recently released, and fans have pointed out several issues with it. The "Exile Unveiled" Persona of Phantom Assassin has come online, but only to a lukewarm response. Among quite a few complaints, players quickly noted what they considered dismal sound effects for the cosmetic bundle.

Fans were already disappointed with this year's Battle Pass, and it looks like the trend is not set to change yet.

DOTA 2 players are unhappy with the "Exile Unveiled" Persona of Battle Pass 2022

Valve's description of the new Phantom Assassin Persona "Exile Unveiled" reads:

"Hunted by the Sisters of the Veil from birth, a figure who has lived in shadow chooses to hide no longer. Witness as an unveiled assassin risks everything to satisfy his prime directive — to strike at an ancient order of killers whose own machinations have all but guaranteed the arrival of this bloody, prophesied day."

The "Exile Unveiled" Persona includes an all-new model for the Phantom Assassin that entirely replaces the original one along with new animations, custom hero assets, 900+ Persona-exclusive voice lines, and new ability effects. The Persona can only be unlocked at Level 296 and is available now for players to grab, provided they reach the requisite level in the Battle Pass.

While DOTA 2 fans have been intrigued by the lore possibilities of the Persona and what it can mean, plenty of complaints have been raised regarding sound effects and animations. One comment on Reddit pointed out that the blink animation was more akin to Void Spirit's ultimate animation simply without the particle effects.

Others have also made similar connections between the two heroes after the Persona came out. Some also pointed out the dissonance in the run and blink animation and were generally disappointed that DOTA 2 animation has fallen from where it used to be.

The Persona's sound effects have also been questioned, with one Reddit comment tagging them as "weird and confusing" and another describing the attack sound as simply "gross."

Some even compared the sound to Riki's attack with the effects piled on. Others joked that the sound designer wanted to work on some other project, and the Persona was finished by Jeff Hill. One Reddit comment even advised Valve to get free trials on relevant sites if they are "too greedy to hire a proper sound designer."

Valve has been severely criticized for the DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022 and the recently concluded Regional Qualifiers for The International 2022. Both the "Claszian Apostasy" Faceless Void Arcana and the "Exile Unveiled" Phantom Assassin Persona have had a mixed response to them, with most DOTA 2 players being disappointed with what is on offer.

