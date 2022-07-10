Did XSET Nate really “slide into a girl’s DM” using the team’s official account?

19-year-old social media manager XSET Nate found his way into the news by revealing that he accidentally used the company's account to message a girl. Instead of being quiet about his mistake, he posted the information on Twitter and expressed concern over losing his job.

More than a month after the affair, XSET Nate was back in the news over a joke made about supposedly recruiting Stewie2k to the organization in a pair of now-deleted tweets.

Danish Allana @Nohte Embarrassing how some of these people working in esports think that baiting a tweet on an org account of a player like Stewie2K joining is a suitable joke, and then double down by saying "ratio" and "come get they mans" about a journalist reaching out to confirm



XSET Nate @nateschanker just slid into a girls dm w the XSET account on accident IM FKD LMAO just slid into a girls dm w the XSET account on accident IM FKD LMAO

XSET Nate @nateschanker highkey scared imma lose my job from this so if any orgs r wanting to sign me plz msg me highkey scared imma lose my job from this so if any orgs r wanting to sign me plz msg me

XSET Nate has worked with the organization for over a year, but admitted to a particularly large blunder on his personal Twitter back on May 26, 2022. While he was candid about the oversight, his initial fears of losing the job were quickly dispelled.

There never appeared to be any danger of XSET Nate losing his job, as many of his friends and colleagues in the esports world chose to indulge in friendly banter instead.

The 6th man for XSET continued to report for duty with the group, and the official XSET Twitter did not reference the mistake in a public setting.

XSET Nate @nateschanker went from playing valorant to making news headlines went from playing valorant to making news headlines https://t.co/Lq4uJtQe0P

Back in June 2022, XSET Nate highlighted a Sportskeeda article where the whole mistake was discussed. The XSET organization gave him a “GG” in the replies as one of the many responses to his tweet.

Quite a few people still found the event to be comical, with some Twitter users congratulating the social media manager for “making it,” while others quipped that he’s making accidental moves.

Multiple people simply treated it as nothing more than a hilarious mistake. Unfortunately, Nate returned to the headlines after a joke tweet popped up on the XSET account.

XSET Nate returns to the headlines with Stewie2k joke tweet

Danish Allana @Nohte Embarrassing how some of these people working in esports think that baiting a tweet on an org account of a player like Stewie2K joining is a suitable joke, and then double down by saying "ratio" and "come get they mans" about a journalist reaching out to confirm



The social media manager made his way back into the news after the organization released a pair of now-deleted tweets, stating they recruited Stewie2k to their team. The second tweet stated that it was definitely a joke, for legal reasons. The team could potentially have been sued over the affair.

HLTV’s Danish Allana spoke about the Stewie2k tweet, deeming the whole debacle as embarrassing. XSET posted a false tweet about recruiting Stewie2k, who currently plays for Evil Geniuses. According to Danish Allana, a journalist reached out to inquire after the tweet broke online, but got exposed and mocked in return.

Richard Lewis cited Sportskeeda's recent story about Nate, and how someone should have stopped him back then (Image via RLewisReports/Twitter)

Richard Lewis of Dexerto cited Sportskeeda's story in response to Danish Allana's tweet, stating that someone should have put a stop to this back when Nate had his previous mishap on Twitter.

- @JanuarMay @Nohte Really hope they don't get Valorant franchising from this LMAO @Nohte Really hope they don't get Valorant franchising from this LMAO

Some are hoping the stunt by XSET will prevent them from getting franchised in Valorant, while others think it wasn’t a big deal.

JPARK @JPARKJMC



mr nate shouldnt have done that and there may be legal issues but in what world does and should it matter for regular ass fans? @Nohte brother ur reaching with the magnitude of how severe it ismr nate shouldnt have done that and there may be legal issues but in what world does and should it matter for regular ass fans? @Nohte brother ur reaching with the magnitude of how severe it ismr nate shouldnt have done that and there may be legal issues but in what world does and should it matter for regular ass fans?

Danish Allana @Nohte



Where did anyone mention regular fans? Clowning a journalist for asking for clarification is what I'm point out here @JPARKJMC Not reaching at all actually, you yourself are saying there could be legal issues, I think that's enough to be a problem.Where did anyone mention regular fans? Clowning a journalist for asking for clarification is what I'm point out here @JPARKJMC Not reaching at all actually, you yourself are saying there could be legal issues, I think that's enough to be a problem. Where did anyone mention regular fans? Clowning a journalist for asking for clarification is what I'm point out here

The two involved are friends, so according to one user, the whole affair is fine (Image via JPARKJMC/Twitter)

A user reckoned Danish Allana was exaggerating with his reaction. The journalist, however, opined that the legal ramifications stemming from the joke demonstrate the gravity of the issue. He also pointed out that the person mocked in this case was a journalist and not a random fan on Twitter.

- @JanuarMay @JPARKJMC @Nohte The problem is this behavior is detrimental to other journalist that want to clarify things, being joked by asking a question is stupid @JPARKJMC @Nohte The problem is this behavior is detrimental to other journalist that want to clarify things, being joked by asking a question is stupid

The same user then cited the playful banter apparent between the two esports personalities and opined that it was being taken too seriously. However, another user retorted that such behavior makes journalists look bad, as they genuinely want to clarify potential news stories.

XSET Nate @nateschanker @JPARKJMC @Nohte legit just the sponsorline being included is the only thing that was wrong. george and i r homies yep. @JPARKJMC @Nohte legit just the sponsorline being included is the only thing that was wrong. george and i r homies yep.

Danish Allana @Nohte @nateschanker



Not to mention, the only "legal" problem is the sponsorline being included, the bait on the org account is an issue too whether you think so or not @JPARKJMC Weird how you deleted the tweet then isn't it.Not to mention, the only "legal" problem is the sponsorline being included, the bait on the org account is an issue too whether you think so or not @nateschanker @JPARKJMC Weird how you deleted the tweet then isn't it.Not to mention, the only "legal" problem is the sponsorline being included, the bait on the org account is an issue too whether you think so or not

XSET later admitted that the only problem was the inclusion of the sponsorline and went onto reiterate his friendship with George. However, Allana questioned the intentions behind deleting the tweet if it wasn't too big of an issue.

TDM_Heyzeus @TDM_Jesus



What a loser am I right? /s @Nohte A journalist verifying facts?What a loser am I right? /s @Nohte A journalist verifying facts?What a loser am I right? /s

Makzwell @MakzwellCS @Nohte I always hated people calling Valorant “CSGO for kids”, but let’s just say they aren’t doing anything to change that meme. @Nohte I always hated people calling Valorant “CSGO for kids”, but let’s just say they aren’t doing anything to change that meme.

The internet seemed torn, with both sides openly disputing the gravity of this mistake and debating it as a whole. As of this writing, one shouldn't expect the tweet to result in massive ramifications. However, XSET Nate's recent conduct has indubitably caused massive controversies over social media.

