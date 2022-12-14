How is the M80 Valorant roster shaping up for VCL 2023?

With Valorant Champions Tour NA challengers arriving in less than a month, multiple teams have expressed interest. G2, TSM, and V1, among others, are some of the most exciting entries in NA Challengers 2023. Reports of the XSET co-founder forming a team surfaced a few weeks ago.

Today, XSET COO Marco Mereu announced his new organization, M80, and their Valorant roster. The roster comprises talented Tier 1 Valorant players from a well-known NA organization.

Everything about the all-new M80 Valorant roster

Despite outperforming some of the other teams that earned a spot, XSET was one of many organizations that failed to secure a partnership with Riot to compete in the Americas International League. Mereu later announced his resignation from the company on November 4, 2022.

The team announced today that the new M80 roster would compete in the Valorant Challengers league next year. The organization has signed several Valorant players from former prominent North American teams. The details surrounding these acquisitions will be covered in this article.

M80 sports the slogan "all roads lead to ascension," which refers to Riot Games' new tournament. Each of the three international leagues will have a regional qualifier through the circuit.

Since M80 is set to enter the North America Challengers circuit, it will compete in Challengers to earn a spot in the Ascension circuit, featuring the best teams from North America and Latin America.

Along with The Guard and TSM, the roster will be one of the most prominent in the region. Fans can watch the team compete against the best sides in the tier-two circuit next year.

The M80 roster

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic, a former NRG player, has joined the team, as has former Version1 in-game leader Alexander "Zander" Dituri. Former Ghost Gaming personnel Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid, Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio, and Marc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar round out the roster.

The following is the M80 Valorant Roster::

Alexander "Zander" Dituri (IGL)

Dituri (IGL) Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovi

Vucenovi Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid

Amine Ouarid Marc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar

Tayar Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio

Potestio Gunter (Coach)

The first is Zander, who was the previous IGL for V1. He primarily plays controller agents such as Astra and Omen, but can also rely on Sova, Fade, and Viper. He contributed to V1's success by using solid and unyielding default strategies and taking advantage of his team's skills.

Following that is eeiu, a former NRG member. He is an Initiator who alternates between Fade and Sova. He does, however, occasionally play agents such as Breach and Skye.

Eeiu shared the field with s0m, hazed, Ethan, and Tex. They were a top team in NA Valorant, with eeiu recognized as one of the region's top Operator players.

The Ghost gaming trio assisted the team in winning multiple tier 2 and tier 3 events and making a strong showing at the VCT NA Challengers.

Nismo is the team's oldest member and a flex player who can adapt to various situations. He is capable of playing Cypher, Chamber, Raze, and Kayo. He was previously a member of Ghost Gaming, as were his current teammates Koalanoob and Johnqt.

Koalanoob is now the team's duelist, taking turns with agents like Jett and Chamber. He has rarely played with other agents. Koalanoob can, however, play Sage on occasion.

Finally, Johnqt is a flex player who can be replaced by agents such as Sage, Neon, Chamber, and Kayo. He is also a member of Ghost Gaming. Despite starting strong for most of the matches, he has not had the opportunity to shine.

The roster will include some of the region's most talented young players and compete against veterans such as Shahzam, Subroza-led Sentinels, TSM, and others.

With the slogan "All roads lead to Ascension," the team's sights are set on the Ascension league and the single Americas spot in the VCT Premier league in 2024.

On January 14, the first split VCT Challengers 2023 season will begin. The Guard, TSM, G2 Esports, Version 1, and numerous others have been confirmed for the upcoming split, as have Toast and Mr. Beast's rumored organizations. M80 Valorant has the talent to compete with these rosters and will be one of the contenders for the Valorant Challengers in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes