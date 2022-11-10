5 best Valorant pros who played Sage at VCT 2022

Sage hails all the way from China and has been in Valorant since the beginning. She is relatively one of the more straightforward Agents to play. Her signature ability, the Healing Orb, heals teammates by replenishing them with 60 HP. Her Slow Orb slows down enemies walking in an area for a short period of time.

Sage's Barrier Orb is perhaps her most useful ability. It is a wall that can block certain areas of the map or stop enemies from pushing into the site. Her ultimate ability, Resurrection, is exactly what it sounds like. It allows you to resurrect one of your fallen teammates.

Sage is currently one of the weaker Sentinels to play in Valorant, but despite that, we have seen some pros wreak havoc with her.

Here is a list of 5 pros who played Sage in VCT 2022.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Shao, Mazino, and more Sage players who made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Shao

Andrey 'Shao' Kiprsky is a Russian Valorant player who plays for the team Natus Vincere (NAVI). He has mostly fulfilled the role of Initiator Fade but has also played Sentinel Sage when needed. Shao's pick rate for Sage was 25% in the past year.

Shao and his former team, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), dominated the EMEA region. Despite their unfortunate luck in the past, FPX finally got to debut internationally in VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen, which they ended up winning.

Shao was an absolute beast on LAN and dominated every fight he was presented with. His 1v3 clutch against KRU Esports is one of the calmest and smartest clutches ever.

2) Mazino

Roberto 'Mazino' Rivas is an esports player from Chile who currently plays for Leviatan. He has fulfilled the role of Sentinel Sage but has also played Initiators like KAY/O and Skye. Mazino's Sage pick rate was 50% in the past year.

Mazino and his former team KRU Esports made headlines with their epic run at the Valorant Champions 2021 in Berlin. In 2022, KRU couldn't produce the same type of results. However, despite his passive roles, Mazino was always consistent in his matches and put up numbers on the scoreboard.

Mazino had one of the most insane aces against LOUD, where he just straight-up took duels as Sage and won all of them.

3) Melser

Marco 'Melser' Amaro is an esports player from Chile who plays for KRU Esports. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Controller but has also played the Sentinel Sage for his team when needed. Melser has had a pick rate of 25% of Sage in the past year.

Melser and his former team Leviatan surprised everyone with their international debut at VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. They showed that they have the skills and the stats to keep up with the top teams in the world. With his cracked aim, he was able to keep a level head and clutch up crucial rounds when needed.

4) d4v41

Khalish 'd4v41' Rusyaidee is a Malaysian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He mostly fulfills the role of an Initiator but has played the Sentinels Sage and Chamber for his team when needed, making him a flexible player. His pick rate on Sage has been 25% in the past year.

Paper Rex is one of the most popular teams in the Valorant esports scene. Their hyper-aggressive playstyle led to their rise during VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. d4v41 wouldn't always top the scoreboard, but he was always consistent and would create opportunities with his ability for the team to get kills.

d4v41's most iconic clutch was during VCT: Masters Copenhagen against OpTic Gaming in Haven, where he won an impossible 1v3 clutch in a post-plant scenario.

5) stellar

Brenden 'stellar' McGrath is an American esports player who plays for 100 Thieves. He has mostly played the Sentinel Sage, the Controller Viper, and even the Initiator KAY/O when needed. stellar had a pick rate of 47.8% on Sage in the past year.

stellar was a part of the newly revamped 100 Thieves Valorant roster. The new team gelled quickly with each other and were able to dominate almost every team in NA. They even won NA's Last Chance Qualifier to qualify for VCT Champions Istanbul but unfortunately got eliminated in the Group Stage.

Sage is one of the least-picked agents in the Valorant pro scene. The developers need to give her significant buffs or nerf the other Sentinels, especially Chamber, to see her be picked more.

Poll : 0 votes