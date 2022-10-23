Mazino Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season is shaping up quite well. With the end of October slowly approaching, every team that receives partnership status with Riot Games is finally unveiling its entire roster. Even if the rosters aren't being announced just yet, teams are announcing player acquisitions, giving the community reason to stay excited about the upcoming tournament season.

Leviatan is an Argentinian esports organization participating in next year's tournament season. They will be one of the 30 teams competing in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, kick-off tournament. After that, Leviatan will compete against nine other teams in the Valorant Americas league.

Based on their recent announcement, the team signed Roberto Francisco "Mazino" Rivas Bugueño. He's a former Counter Strike Global Offensive professional and was initially a part of the KRU Esports roster. Leviatan recently acquired Mazino for their team, completing their roster.

What settings does Mazino use in Valorant?

Listed below are the settings that Mazino usually uses while playing Valorant. These settings range from his in-game display settings to his keybinds and more. Fans and players can use these settings for themselves and see if it gives them that added edge in the game.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard: Logitec G703

Logitec G703 Mouse: Razer Huntsman TE

Razer Huntsman TE Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 1600

1600 In-game Sensitivity: 0.22

0.22 eDPI: 352

352 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1,000

1,000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: C

C Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: E

E Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Fixed

: Fixed Fixed Orientation : Based on the side

: Based on the side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1600 x 1024

1600 x 1024 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown

Unknown Material Quality: Unknown

Unknown Texture Quality: Unknown

Unknown Detail Quality: Unknown

Unknown UI Quality: Unknown

Unknown Vignette: Unknown

Unknown VSync: Unknown

Unknown Anti-Aliasing: Unknown

Unknown Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown

Unknown Improve Clarity: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Unknown

Unknown Distortion: Unknown

Unknown Cast Shadows: Unknown

Unknown Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC Settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Professional players keep changing their settings now and then based on their play style. The settings listed above were based on what was seen on prosettings.net at the time of writing this article. Fans should check back often if they want to stay updated on the latest settings used by their favorite Valorant professional player.

