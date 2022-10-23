Mazino Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The upcoming Valorant 2023 tournament season is shaping up quite well. With the end of October slowly approaching, every team that receives partnership status with Riot Games is finally unveiling its entire roster. Even if the rosters aren't being announced just yet, teams are announcing player acquisitions, giving the community reason to stay excited about the upcoming tournament season.
Leviatan is an Argentinian esports organization participating in next year's tournament season. They will be one of the 30 teams competing in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, kick-off tournament. After that, Leviatan will compete against nine other teams in the Valorant Americas league.
Based on their recent announcement, the team signed Roberto Francisco "Mazino" Rivas Bugueño. He's a former Counter Strike Global Offensive professional and was initially a part of the KRU Esports roster. Leviatan recently acquired Mazino for their team, completing their roster.
What settings does Mazino use in Valorant?
Listed below are the settings that Mazino usually uses while playing Valorant. These settings range from his in-game display settings to his keybinds and more. Fans and players can use these settings for themselves and see if it gives them that added edge in the game.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Keyboard: Logitec G703
- Mouse: Razer Huntsman TE
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Flight
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 1600
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.22
- eDPI: 352
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1,000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: C
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: E
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on the side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1600 x 1024
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Unknown
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Unknown
- UI Quality: Unknown
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Unknown
- Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Unknown
- Cast Shadows: Unknown
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC Settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Professional players keep changing their settings now and then based on their play style. The settings listed above were based on what was seen on prosettings.net at the time of writing this article. Fans should check back often if they want to stay updated on the latest settings used by their favorite Valorant professional player.