5 NA teams that missed out on Valorant franchising

Valorant has started its franchising VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) era with Riot Games officially announcing the final list of 30 team names. These teams will be contenders for the upcoming VCT 2023 Champions.

Riot has partnered up with these teams and will expand the Esports scene under a single umbrella. However, not every team was fortunate enough to make it through Riot's strict selection process. Big names and high-ranking teams not being selected for the first list of franchising drove down their image and position in the Valorant Esports scene.

This article will look at some of the top North American teams that unfortunately did not get a slot in the partnership program.

Top rated Valorant teams in NA that missed out

Riot has a strict selection system where they filter out anyone with the least amount of inadequacy. A contract between Riot Games and a team would put a lot of advantages on both sides and put pressure on every other team in the region to somehow make it on the list.

With only 10 slots available for the entire Americas Region, such a tragedy was bound to happen where only Riot could choose who they wanted to partner with.

1) OpTic Gaming

Despite OpTic Gaming`s breathtaking performance in the VCT Champion 2022, Istanbul, where they placed second, Riot did not grant them a slot in the partnership program.

Riot has hinted that although they appreciate the performances teams have shown in recent events, it is not a deciding factor to offer teams a place on the list.

2) XSET

XSET is a considerably known name throughout the esports scene in NA. They also have roots in multiple esports titles. They have also been consistent names associated with Valorant in the overall region. XSET was denied a place on the franchising list, which came as a surprise to all the fans and supporters of XSET.

3) FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a highly established organization with a reach in almost every esport title in the world. They are most widely known across titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, and Overwatch. They have a large number of fans even in their Valorant segment but sadly did not make it to the list.

4) The Guard

The Guard is also a heavily favored team in the NA region. They have been showing up and performing in multiple Valorant tournaments. The team has a lot of public support and even showed great promise back in Reykjavík. It is one of the top-rated teams in NA and has yet to get selected by Riot.

5) TSM

TSM is one of the oldest teams to start venturing in Riot`s popular title in the NA region. They are some of the most prominent names in the esports scene.

They are most well-known for their presence in esports titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Dota2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Despite their splendid reach and fan support, Riot declined them a position in the first franchising list.

