Digimon Story Time Stranger trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 46 Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies for you to collect. The latest entry in the monster taming IP offers more content than its predecessors by taking a JRPG approach, and that means completionists will have more work on their hand if they want to obtain all available achievements. Some of these Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies will unlock during the story, while others will have to be obtained via challenges.

Ad

Let's take a look at all available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.

All Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements

Here are all of the available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.

All Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies that you can obtain (Image via Sportskeeda, Bandai Namco)

Agent of Perfection : Obtain all of the trophies.

: Obtain all of the trophies. My Very First Battle: Defeat an enemy for the first time.

Defeat an enemy for the first time. The Secrets of Conversion: Convert a Digimon with a Scan Rate of 200%.

Convert a Digimon with a Scan Rate of 200%. Signs of an Anomaly: Witness signs of an anomaly.

Witness signs of an anomaly. The Shinjuku Inferno: Get caught in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building explosion.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: How to get Angewomon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Time Stranger: Travel through time into the past.

Travel through time into the past. Welcome to the In-Between Theater: Visit the special dimension that exists between space-time worlds known as the In-Between.

Visit the special dimension that exists between space-time worlds known as the In-Between. Visitor from the Digital World: Befriend Minervamon.

Befriend Minervamon. The World Where Digimon Live: Visit the Digital World.

Visit the Digital World. A Moment's Respite: Reclaim Central Tower.

Reclaim Central Tower. Power Uninterrupted: Restore the reactor located in the Factorial Area.

Restore the reactor located in the Factorial Area. The Lonely Warrior: Drive the Titans from the Abyss Area.

Drive the Titans from the Abyss Area. The Great Guardian: Digivolve into Aegiochusmon.

Digivolve into Aegiochusmon. Back to the Real World...?: Return to Shinjuku eight years in the future.

Return to Shinjuku eight years in the future. A Token of Peace: Deliver the wine to Neptunemon.

Deliver the wine to Neptunemon. Peace on the High Seas: Rewrite the Abyss Area's destiny.

Rewrite the Abyss Area's destiny. Breath of the Great Tree: Rewrite the Gear Forest's destiny.

Rewrite the Gear Forest's destiny. SDGP Champion: Become the SDGP Champion.

Become the SDGP Champion. PCGT Champion: Become the PCGT Champion.

Become the PCGT Champion. Central Town Reclaimed!: Reclaim Central Town.

Reclaim Central Town. Historical Truths: Get the truth from Plutomon.

Get the truth from Plutomon. Action Figures FTW: Rescue Vulcanusmon.

Rescue Vulcanusmon. A Bond Restored: Free Junomon from the spell.

Free Junomon from the spell. The Final Light: Light the light clock's final light.

Light the light clock's final light. Aegiomon's Vow: Renew the vow that Aegiomon pledged under the starry sky.

Renew the vow that Aegiomon pledged under the starry sky. To a World Far, Far Away: Bring an end to the story

Bring an end to the story The Pinnacle of Existence: Complete the game on Mega+ difficulty.

Complete the game on Mega+ difficulty. A Mighty Blow: Achieve a rating of "EXCELLENT!!!" when attacking an enemy's weak point.

Achieve a rating of "EXCELLENT!!!" when attacking an enemy's weak point. Unrivaled Strength: Defeat an enemy of Ultimate or greater Generation with a single DigiAttack.

Ad

Also Read: Jogmon Card Game guide in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Initial Digivolution: Digivolve a Digimon for the first time.

Digivolve a Digimon for the first time. Maiden De-Digivolution: De-Digivolve a Digimon for the first time.

De-Digivolve a Digimon for the first time. Hard Work Pays Off: Train Digimon on the Digifarm 30 times.

Train Digimon on the Digifarm 30 times. Card Battle Debut: Win a card battle.

Win a card battle. A Card of Legend: Obtain a legendary card.

Obtain a legendary card. Darkness Awakens: Digivolve into Aegiochusmon Dark.

Digivolve into Aegiochusmon Dark. Beyond Digivolution: Register Chronomon: Destroy Mode in the Field Guide.

Register Chronomon: Destroy Mode in the Field Guide. An Agent's Proclivities: Collect ten or more costumes.

Collect ten or more costumes. Elite Agent: Raise your Agent Rank to the maximum level.

Raise your Agent Rank to the maximum level. Grand Slam: Become champion of The Greatest OMNI Carnival.

Become champion of The Greatest OMNI Carnival. Gajillionaire: Spend 1,000,000 Yen in shops.

Spend 1,000,000 Yen in shops. Dreams or Reality?: Collect all of Hiroko Sagisaka's Monikers.

Collect all of Hiroko Sagisaka's Monikers. All Eyes on Me!: Collect all of Etemon's Soul Bits.

Collect all of Etemon's Soul Bits. Silent Envy: Collect all of Dr. Kuga's Core Dumps.

Collect all of Dr. Kuga's Core Dumps. Royal Knights, Assemble!: Summon all of the Royal Knights to Central Tower.

Summon all of the Royal Knights to Central Tower. The In-Between Explorer: Discover all of the Outer Dungeons.

Discover all of the Outer Dungeons. Problem Solver: Solve all of the Outer Dungeons' mysteries.

That covers all of the available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.