Digimon Story Time Stranger trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 46 Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies for you to collect. The latest entry in the monster taming IP offers more content than its predecessors by taking a JRPG approach, and that means completionists will have more work on their hand if they want to obtain all available achievements. Some of these Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies will unlock during the story, while others will have to be obtained via challenges.
Let's take a look at all available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.
All Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements
Here are all of the available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.
- Agent of Perfection: Obtain all of the trophies.
- My Very First Battle: Defeat an enemy for the first time.
- The Secrets of Conversion: Convert a Digimon with a Scan Rate of 200%.
- Signs of an Anomaly: Witness signs of an anomaly.
- The Shinjuku Inferno: Get caught in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building explosion.
- The Time Stranger: Travel through time into the past.
- Welcome to the In-Between Theater: Visit the special dimension that exists between space-time worlds known as the In-Between.
- Visitor from the Digital World: Befriend Minervamon.
- The World Where Digimon Live: Visit the Digital World.
- A Moment's Respite: Reclaim Central Tower.
- Power Uninterrupted: Restore the reactor located in the Factorial Area.
- The Lonely Warrior: Drive the Titans from the Abyss Area.
- The Great Guardian: Digivolve into Aegiochusmon.
- Back to the Real World...?: Return to Shinjuku eight years in the future.
- A Token of Peace: Deliver the wine to Neptunemon.
- Peace on the High Seas: Rewrite the Abyss Area's destiny.
- Breath of the Great Tree: Rewrite the Gear Forest's destiny.
- SDGP Champion: Become the SDGP Champion.
- PCGT Champion: Become the PCGT Champion.
- Central Town Reclaimed!: Reclaim Central Town.
- Historical Truths: Get the truth from Plutomon.
- Action Figures FTW: Rescue Vulcanusmon.
- A Bond Restored: Free Junomon from the spell.
- The Final Light: Light the light clock's final light.
- Aegiomon's Vow: Renew the vow that Aegiomon pledged under the starry sky.
- To a World Far, Far Away: Bring an end to the story
- The Pinnacle of Existence: Complete the game on Mega+ difficulty.
- A Mighty Blow: Achieve a rating of "EXCELLENT!!!" when attacking an enemy's weak point.
- Unrivaled Strength: Defeat an enemy of Ultimate or greater Generation with a single DigiAttack.
- Initial Digivolution: Digivolve a Digimon for the first time.
- Maiden De-Digivolution: De-Digivolve a Digimon for the first time.
- Hard Work Pays Off: Train Digimon on the Digifarm 30 times.
- Card Battle Debut: Win a card battle.
- A Card of Legend: Obtain a legendary card.
- Darkness Awakens: Digivolve into Aegiochusmon Dark.
- Beyond Digivolution: Register Chronomon: Destroy Mode in the Field Guide.
- An Agent's Proclivities: Collect ten or more costumes.
- Elite Agent: Raise your Agent Rank to the maximum level.
- Grand Slam: Become champion of The Greatest OMNI Carnival.
- Gajillionaire: Spend 1,000,000 Yen in shops.
- Dreams or Reality?: Collect all of Hiroko Sagisaka's Monikers.
- All Eyes on Me!: Collect all of Etemon's Soul Bits.
- Silent Envy: Collect all of Dr. Kuga's Core Dumps.
- Royal Knights, Assemble!: Summon all of the Royal Knights to Central Tower.
- The In-Between Explorer: Discover all of the Outer Dungeons.
- Problem Solver: Solve all of the Outer Dungeons' mysteries.
That covers all of the available Digimon Story Time Stranger trophies and achievements.
