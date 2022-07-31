Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Meramon

The recently released tactical role-playing game Digimon Survive offers users a variety of unique monsters to befriend and recruit to their teams. Every digital monster has its own personality and abilities that set them apart from the other monsters in the title.

While the game is much like Game Freak and Nintendo's iconic Pokemon games, one key difference is the ability for gamers to befriend and build strong bonds with many digital monsters found in Digimon Survive. Befriending allows them to recruit monsters to their teams to use their unique abilities during battles.

This article will discuss one of the best early-game digital monsters players can get in the game, Meramon, its potential encounter locations, and how they can successfully befriend it.

Meramon is one of most powerful monsters in Digimon Survive that users can get pretty early

Meramon is a very powerful early-game digital monster that can give gamers a significant edge during the game's early sections. Its body is engulfed in flames, which provides it with an intimidating look.

Meramon is a Data-attribute Digimon that readers can encounter in the Free Battle areas of Digimon Survive's Chapter 3.

Like any other monster in the game, befriending Meramon requires users to engage in a conversation with it and respond correctly to its many questions and statements. They need to carefully pick a response to each statement to earn at least three points required to befriend Meramon.

As the monster's appearance suggests, Meramon has a fiery personality and often gets aggressive during conversations. It also responds pretty well to flattering comments, but gamers should avoid leaning too much on it as it might result in losing points.

As a Data-type monster, selecting lots of Harmony options will make it significantly easier for players to befriend Meramon.

Here is a handy guide to the questions and statements made by Meramon and their appropriate responses that users should pick to befriend it successfully:

I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?: You know your stuff!

This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!: I'll think about it.

Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!: Let it simmer down.

Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!: Yeah, the best!

I'll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!: Nice, a tough one!

Uurrgh... Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!: Stare in amazement.

Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?: You look strong.

Where to find Meramon in Digimon Survive

Meramon shows up in the Free Battle areas of Digimon Survive, including some parts of the School. Gamers can use their camera to scout these locations and find a plethora of unique and powerful monsters to battle and befriend.

The Free Battle mode unlocks right after the completion of Chapter two, where players battle Fangmon. The mode even allows them to befriend boss monsters like Dokugomon and Fangmon.

Readers can also get the monster by Digivolving Biyomon. However, it is highly recommended that they acquire Meramon via the Free Battle mode, as evolving monsters cost evolution material that is quite rare in the early sections of the game.

Digimon Survive is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows PC.

