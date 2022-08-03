Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Monzaemon

With the worldwide release of Digimon Survive on July 29, fans have been treated to an all-new adventure in the Digimon universe. Consisting of an unusually dark approach to its narrative, Bandai Namco's latest game is a combination of visual novels and tactical role-playing elements, something that doesn’t seem to sit well with some fans.

The title features dozens of Digimon to find and recruit throughout its story. One of them is the iconic and peculiar yellow bear. Here is how to befriend Monzaemon.

Monzaemon is one of Digimon Survive's scarier monsters

Monzaemon is described as a Puppet Digimon. Its origin is shrouded in mystery, but it is said that someone resides within it, having got inside through the zipper on its back. Moreover, an Etemon can also be seen carrying a miniature version of Monzaemon along with it. Monzaemon is a Digimon with the Virus attribute. As such, investing in Wrathful karma will make it easier to befriend or recruit.

Similar to all the other Digimon encountered in the game, talking to it while out in Free Battles is the only way to convince it to join the player's team. Players must answer three of the Digimon's questions, each featuring four answers.

Picking the correct answer awards two points, which increases a bar above the Digimon by two segments. Wrong responses will decrease the bar. It should be kept in mind that even if all three answers are correct, it is not guaranteed that the Digimon will join; retries may be necessary.

Despite its creepy aesthetic, Monzaemon seems to appreciate a friendly approach. Here are all the correct responses to ensure the highest chance of this Digimon joining the player's party:

"All…you need…is love…" ->That’s a tough sell.

"Do you…treasure…your comrades…?" -> More than anything.

Do you…wanna…fight…?" -> I don’t want to fight.

"Get…away from here…" -> Appreciate the advice!

"Mutual…understanding…would end…conflict…" -> That’s not enough.

"Stepping on…flowers…makes me…sad…" -> What a nice ‘mon.

"Would you…use violence…to protect others…?" -> Try something else.

Monzaemon can be encountered in Part 6 of the story via Free Battles.

What does Digimon Survive offer?

Digimon Survive is a story-driven adventure featuring a group of students who are teleported to a mysterious world and must survive its dangers lest they be killed. In the process, players will make tough choices that will change the flow of the story and also the fate of the key cast of characters.

Player choices also affect Digivolution, the ability of Digimon to change forms to more powerful versions of themselves. Higher-tier Digivolutions possess devastating skills and must be masterfully deployed for best effect. Investigations also play out when exploring the mysterious school and its surroundings.

Players will even be required to use an in-game smartphone and its camera to keep track of their surroundings, including anomalies that pop up. And when it comes to the combat in Digimon Survive, it happens on a grid where enemies are fought in a variety of scenarios in tactical turn-based skirmishes.

Grab it on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

