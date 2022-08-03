Digimon Survive guide: Which is the real Agumon in Part 5

Digimon Survive is the latest game from Bandai Namco, offering a new take on the established Digimon video game formula. Instead of being straight up JRPGs like previous games, Survive is a visual novel with strategy-RPG elements, something like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, for example.

In addition to being narrative-heavy, players also get to make different choices which can further affect the narrative as well in interesting ways. This guide tackles one such dilemma in Part 5 of the game, revolving around mimicking Digimon.

How to tell the real Agumon from the fake one in Digimon Survive

Which is the real one? (Images via Bandai Namco)

When playing through Part 5, protagonist Takuma and team will eventually enter a creepy waterways area. Unfortunately for them, Arukenimon lies in ambush for the group and releases a gas that knocks them unconscious. Upon returning to his senses, Takuma realizes that he's on his own and that everyone else has disappeared.

To progress further down the waterway corridors, players must first go right, then left, then straight ahead, and finally, straight again. This brings Takuma to a room with a peculiar sight waiting for him, two Agumon in the room. Of course, both are adamant that they're real, throwing players in for a loop.

Thankfully, with just a glance, it is rather easy to tell which is the fake. Players will notice that the left Agumon acts aggressively, confident that the other is fake, and that he should team up with Takuma to take him down. Meanwhile, the right Agumon seems down that such an accusation is being leveled against him. This is the first of two clues that signify the fake Digimon.

The other is their visual appearance, as the left Agumon appears darker, while the right one is a vibrant yellow, like an Agumon generally is. The game also hints at this through text. Players will then be offered two choices:

On the left!

On the right!

The real Agumon is on the right, so pick "On the right!". This causes the darker Agumon to reveal his true appearance of Seadramon. Exasperated at his failure to trick Takuma, Seadramon will then initiate a boss fight where Agumon and the players' other Digimon must take it down.

What is Digimon Survive about?

After a group of kids find themselves trapped in an alternate realm with hostile Digimon, they must fight for their lives with an allied Digimon on their side. From befriending new Digimon to interacting with NPCs and investigating their surroundings, there is a fair amount of content here. Battles make up a small proportion of the journey, but these emerge in the form of turn-based, grid-based battles, where the player's Digimon must face off against hostile ones by utilizing their weakness and positioning.

Digimon Survive is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

