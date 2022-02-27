5 of the biggest PS4 games to look forward to in 2022

The PS4 is still going strong almost a decade after its launch in 2013. The advent of its successor, the PS5, has led to many upcoming games utilizing new, more advanced rendering techniques to make the most out of the current gen platforms. However, due to worldwide semiconductor shortages, PS5s are awfully hard to come by, leading developers to continue supporting the last-gen console.

That said, PS4 development support will gradually come to an end once studios focus exclusively on next-gen hardware. But for now, the 110 million+ PS4 users out there need not fret. Here are five of the biggest releases that are scheduled to come to Sony's last-gen machine in 2022.

The PS4's lifespan isn't over yet

1) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Return to the beloved world of bunkers and bada**es in this upcoming Borderlands spinoff. This latest entry in Gearbox Software's iconic looter-shooter franchise is set in the same universe as Borderlands 2's acclaimed Dragon Keep DLC expansion.

After the evil Dragon Lord threatens the realm's peace and order, the Fatemaker must take matters into their own hands. Customize your character and create the ideal build with the game's multi-class system. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands retains the series' chaotic run-and-gun combat and loot-driven missions. But it also introduces its own flavors to the recipe, with melee weapons, spells and fantasy weapons more bizarre than any Borderlands manufacturer could conjure up.

The game also retains the fourth-wall breaks that the DLC it is based on was known for. Couple that with the fluid gameplay and quality-of-life improvements from Borderlands 3, and it looks set to be a dream come true for franchise loyalists. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release on PS4 on March 25, 2022.

2) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Acting as a culmination of the nine movies in the renowned sci-fi series, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to Star Wars and LEGO fans alike. It is also by far the most ambitious LEGO game to date, featuring richly detailed graphics that fit the toy-like nature of the plastic models.

Players can experience thrilling re-enactions from the Episode of their choice, but what's undeniable is the hefty package of content to indulge in. Enhanced gameplay with a fluid combo system? Cover-based shooting? Planetary and outer space exploration with dogfights? A class and upgrade system allowing unlocks of new abilities? The list is endless.

And that's not even factoring in the free-play mode, which allows players to play as one of over 300 characters from the Star Wars saga. For both fans of the original LEGO Star Wars games as well as newcomers, The Skywalker Saga is a treat and a welcome trip to one of the greatest fictional universes ever. Grab Traveller's Tales' newest game on April 5, 2022 for the PS4.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

The upcoming video game entry in the iconic Wizarding World franchise from author J.K. Rowling has a mounting level of hype behind it. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major outing for Avalanche Studios, whose portfolio largely consists of smaller-scale licensed games such as 2017's Cars 3: Driven to Win and even older titles like Tak 2: The Staff of Dreams for PS2, GameCube and Xbox.

Hogwarts Legacy aims to one up every Harry Potter game that has come before it and has already done so with regards to scope. The game puts you in the shoes of a new Hogwarts student during the 1800s. These budding witches and wizards will attend classes, learn spells and explore the immersive world realized by the team at Avalanche. However, an unseen threat looms over the magical school and the protagonist must deal with malevolent forces, unleash their dormant potential and obtain the power to save the world.

Since it's not really a sequel to any of the established works, the studio can take liberties and shape the pre-book Wizarding World as they see fit within the constraints of the lore. One of these is the inclusion of a morality system that will help decide the fate of those around you. Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for a PS4 release sometime in 2022.

4) Saints Row

Originally released as a GTA clone, the Saints Row series has managed to carve out its own unique identity thanks to goofy humor and fun gameplay. The latest entry in the series from developer Volition acts as a reboot, featuring an all-new cast of characters and a brand new setting.

The game welcomes you to Santo Illeso, a departure from the close-knit, urban space of Stilwater and Steelport from past games. A new empire is in the making as your customizable character "The Boss" forms the Saints with the aim of denting the influence of the city’s three major gangs: Los Pantheros, Marshall Defense Industries and The Idols.

While the gameplay looks nearly as over-the-top as Saints Row 3 was, some fans are unhappy at the character design and general vibe being a bit too goofy for their liking. Fans have long since clamored for a Saints Row 2 remake and, if not, at least a sequel that features a similar tone, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Raise Santo Illeso to glory when Saints Row launches on PS4 on August 23, 2022.

5) God of War: Ragnarok

After the massive success of 2017's PS4 exclusive God of War, a sequel was inevitable. Five years later, fans of one of PlayStation's most iconic action series will be returning to the Norse lands. God of War: Ragnarok continues the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus.

A war with the Aesir Gods looms large for the duo after the events of the last game. Impending doom manifests in the form of Ragnarok, a cold, apocalyptic event that threatens all of existence. The father-son pair must somehow cause it to subside and face off against foes both old and new.

Based on the footage made available so far, it seems the gameplay will follow the prequel to a T, focusing on exploration, platforming and combat segments. Battle also seems to be along the same ropes, but that's not necessarily a bad thing as the previous game's visceral and gory combat, which made perfect use of the PS4's Dualshock controller, was widely praised by fans.

God of War: Ragnarok was first revealed at the debut PS5 showcase and it is expected to launch on PS4 towards the tail end of 2022.

