"I have no idea who this guy is"- Disguised Toast pretends not to know Rich Campbell on livestream

Earlier today, during his most recent livestream, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hilariously pretended not to know OTK co-founder and fellow streamer Rich Campbell while playing the "Who's that Twitch Streamer" game. As fans might already know, Toast is known for his humorous remarks on almost everything.

The Twitch streamer is pretty much popular for his witty humor and knows how to make every situation a bit less tense with his responses. And that's precisely what fans got to witness this time as well, when Toast hilariously pretended to be unaware of Rich Campbell during his livestream while making his ultimate guess.

Read on to find out why Toast pretended not to know Rich Campbell and fans' reactions to the entire situation.

Fans react after Disguised Toast pretended to be unaware of fellow streamer Rich Campbell

During his June 03, 2022 broadcast, Toast can be seen playing a guessing game on YouTube. It was more like a YouTube video in which the participants have to guess the streamer on screen. However, it's not as simple and straightforward as one might think.

The streamer in question will be in a pitch black shadow, so participants will mainly have to guess according to the structure of the image on screen. Fortunately, to ease it out, there were four options given and the participants had to choose between those only.

Now, as fans might already know, Disguised Toast and Rich Campbell have been collaborating for quite some time at this point. So, it makes sense that the former would recognise him well in the game. However, it didn't go as planned and what happens next is a hilarious series of events.

Almost instantly, when Toast failed to recognise Rich Campbell, the streamer hilariously pretended to be oblivious to his identity. He noted:

"I have no idea who this guy is. Who?"

As expected, Disguised Toast's hilarious expression has evoked a wave of interesting responses from viewers. To absolutely no one's surprise, his Twitch chat was filled with humourous remarks from viewers.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Fans react in hilarious ways after Disguised Toast pretended not to know Rich Campbell (Image via- Disguised Toast/Twitch)

Notably, this is not the first time Toast has made any situation hilarious with his funny response. Back in January 2022, he turned his embarrassing moment into a hilarious one with a quick retort.

While roaming around with fellow streamers Lily Pichu and Valkyrae, some fans stopped and asked them for pictures together.

While fans took pictures with Lily and Valkyrae, Toast patiently waited for his turn. However, it turned into a hilarious ramble of words when he finally realized that fans were not going to ask him for pictures.

Essentially, they just wanted pictures with Lily and Rae. More surprisingly, though, he handled everything with maturity and even changed the entire mood with his hilarious comments.

