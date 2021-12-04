"I'm glad you think so highly of me": Disguised Toast shares hilarious anecdote about Mizkif gorging on sushi in his living room

Disguised Toast recently divulged a rather hilarious story involving Twitch streamer Mizkif, who recently popped up in the OfflineTV house where the former lives with other members like Michael Reeves, Lilypichu and many more.

While Mizkif had some funny stream sessions with Lilypichu and Kkatamina, it seems like Toast's interaction with the Twitch streamer only involved some greetings and a platter of sushi.

Disguised Toast may have felt a bit heartbroken about losing some of his favorite sushi. However, fans couldn't help but laugh at the thought of Mizkif meeting Toast after the latter shared the anecdote during a recent Just Chatting stream.

Mizkif delights himself with some sushi while Disguised Toast watches in horror

During Disguised Toast's recent Just Chatting stream, the Canadian streamer talked about some of the drama that spewed between him and other content creators like xQc and many others during the drama heydays of games like Among Us and Rust.

While talking about the drama dying down between many of these streamers, he pitched in about his hilarious interaction with Mizkif, who recently arrived at the OfflineTV house.

Toast and Mizkif haven't really seen eye-to-eye in most scenarios, especially during the controversy surrounding Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare line, when Toast called out Mizkif for being involved in the drama surrounding it.

However, it seems like Disguised Toast has bigger reasons to be angry with Mizkif after he ate some of the sushi Toast bought for himself even though they have never really hung out together.

Here's what Toast revealed about meeting Mizkif:

"Mizkif, who I've never really like hung out with, was in my living room, eating my sushi by the way."

Furthermore, Toast also joked about Mizkif thinking "highly of him":

"I'm glad you think so highly of me that you felt comfortable eating my f**king sushi, right in my face in my living room."

OTK and OTV fans would have loved to be a fly on the wall and see Disguised Toast meet Mizkif with the former's platter of sushi in their hands. Hopefully, they might see the duo together in a future stream where they can discuss this story in detail.

